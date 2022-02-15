£20m NHS campaign supports domestic abuse victims

The first time I met the Duchess of Cornwall, I told her about my friend Jo, who was killed by her husband in 2010, brutally attacked while her children were two doors away. Six years later, I was working for the domestic abuse charity Safe Lives when I was asked to join five other women due to meet the Duchess at an event. Some were survivors; others, like me, had lost loved ones to domestic abuse. With Jo’s mum Diana, we told the Duchess our story. She listened intently and was moved to tears. I was so touched by how genuinely interested and horrified she seemed on hearing our stories. Before she left, she turned to me and Diana and said: “I think it’s awful what has happened to you. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m going to do something.”

