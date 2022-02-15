ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

£20m NHS campaign supports domestic abuse victims

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA £20m NHS campaign is aiming to promote the specialist support victims and survivors of sexual and domestic abuse in the South West can access. The drive seeks to highlight the help on offer at dozens of sexual assault referral centres (SARCs) in England. Its launch coincided with...

Phys.org

Why victims of domestic abuse don't leave: Four experts explain

For anyone aware of someone—a friend, a colleague, a family member—experiencing abuse and violence at home, one of the biggest questions is often why don't they just walk away? It can be difficult to understand the extent of the coercive control and the practical hurdles in getting out, not to mention the complex feelings a survivor of abuse has to unpack. Four experts discuss why survivors might not ask for help, or feel unable to leave.
The Independent

Domestic abusers ‘weaponised government restrictions to control victims’

Lockdown saw abusers weaponise government restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19 to torment and control their victims, new research has revealed.During the police-enforced coronavirus rules, a study by the University of Western Scotland has found victims of domestic abuse were confined in isolation with their abusers, deprived of safe spaces and opportunities to contact others for help or support, and that more children witnessed the abuse due to school closures.Zara Brodie, of the School of Education and Social Sciences at the university, said not only did the restrictions make it much more difficult for victims to get the support...
Telegraph

Six years on, the Duchess of Cornwall has stayed true to her word in helping domestic abuse victims

The first time I met the Duchess of Cornwall, I told her about my friend Jo, who was killed by her husband in 2010, brutally attacked while her children were two doors away. Six years later, I was working for the domestic abuse charity Safe Lives when I was asked to join five other women due to meet the Duchess at an event. Some were survivors; others, like me, had lost loved ones to domestic abuse. With Jo’s mum Diana, we told the Duchess our story. She listened intently and was moved to tears. I was so touched by how genuinely interested and horrified she seemed on hearing our stories. Before she left, she turned to me and Diana and said: “I think it’s awful what has happened to you. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m going to do something.”
Shropshire Star

Government announces grants and consultations to help domestic abuse victims

Safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean said the funding would provide a ‘vital lifeline’ for victims. The Government has announced a £125 million package for councils and two housing consultations to support victims of domestic abuse. The funding is to go towards healthcare, social workers, benefits, interpreters, immigration advice...
BBC

Halloween attack: Bristol teenager given life sentence

A teenager who carried out two random "terrifying" knife attacks has been given a life sentence. Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he dragged doctor Adam Towler out of his house in Clifton, Bristol, and stabbed him nine times. A few weeks later he sliced the face of Wojtek Rozmiarek as...
Shropshire Star

NHS in Shropshire shows support for LGBT+ History Month

The NHS in Shropshire has shown support for LGBT+ History Month by creating a new network and resources for staff. The Integrated Care System (ICS) in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has taken proactive steps to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues, including creating online learning and resources to increase understanding. LGBT+...
The Independent

Officer who ‘took advantage’ of vulnerable women he met on duty searched their police records, watchdog says

A police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with three vulnerable women he met while on duty used his force’s computer system to browse their police records, a watchdog has said.Gross misconduct allegations were found proven against 26-year-old Sam Bate at a Sussex Police disciplinary hearing last Wednesday.While the former police constable resigned from the force in January ahead of the hearing, it was ruled that Mr Bate would have been dismissed were he still serving with the force, and he has been barred from working for the police in the future.“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of...
BBC

Ian Hensworth: Man jailed for slashing woman's throat in football row

A man who slashed a woman's throat after accusing her of "messing up" his football viewing has been jailed. Ian Hensworth, 62, attacked the woman while watching a Euro 2020 match with friends at his house in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire in June. Police said the attack followed a lengthy argument with...
BBC

Shane Jessop: Hull child rapist jailed for nine years

A "perverted predator" has been jailed for nine years for the rape and sexual assault of a child. Shane Jessop, of Edgecumbe Street, Hull had earlier pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday. The court had heard how Jessop took advantage of his...
BBC

LGBTQ+ History Month: Have attitudes really changed?

Rainbow flags, changing your profile picture and going to Pride - are these enough to keep LGBTQ+ people safe?. February is LGBTQ+ History Month - the same month three people were convicted of the homophobic murder of Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park, Cardiff. With the road on the other...
Marietta Daily Journal

Quarter of women victims of domestic violence by male partner

LONDON — More than a quarter of women under 50 worldwide have experienced domestic violence by a male partner in their lifetime, according to "alarming" new estimates. Analysis of hundreds of studies, published in The Lancet, suggests 27% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetime.
The Independent

Abuse victims ‘fear they will never hear public apology’

Victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland fear that they will never receive the official apology which was recommended by an inquiry five years ago, MLAs have heard.The commissioner for survivors of institutional childhood abuse Fiona Ryan told a Stormont committee that was angry, disgusted and emotional that a planned apology next month had now been placed in doubt because Northern Ireland does not have a first or deputy first minister.Former first minister Paul Givan and then deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill announced last month the apology would be given in Parliament Buildings in Stormont on behalf of the...
The Independent

Domestic abuser convicted and jailed after victim sprayed him with SmartWater in UK first

SmartWater technology normally designed to catch burglars and thieves has been used to jail a domestic abuser for the first time.A woman in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was given a canister of the liquid as part of an initiative to prevent and detect repeat domestic abusers.In an incident earlier this month, the perpetrator visited the victim’s address in breach of a non-molestation order.She was able to spray him with the SmartWater solution and its unique tag was found on his clothing when he was arrested.West Yorkshire Police said the man was charged and convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and...
BBC

Reading teacher who made indecent photos banned

A teacher who was given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted making indecent photos of children has been banned from the profession. Martin Webb was head of IT strategy at St Joseph's College in Reading when he was arrested in October 2019. The 59-year-old resigned from the private school...
BBC

Abba Kyari: Nigerian 'super cop' arrested in drug cartel case

A highly decorated police officer in Nigeria has been arrested following accusations he belongs to an international drugs cartel, police say. Abba Kyari, already suspended for allegedly helping self-avowed fraudster Hushpuppi to launder his money in the US, is now accused in a cocaine plot. Officials say Mr Kyari asked...
Phys.org

Pandemic increased domestic abuse trauma

The pandemic has significantly increased trauma suffered by victims of domestic abuse, with some abusers even using lockdown measures as a weapon of control, new research by UWS has found. Organizations supporting victims of domestic abuse saw a substantial spike in calls for support during the COVID-19 lockdown—with some abusers using pandemic restrictions as a weapon of control.
