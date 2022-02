Tribal-State Differences Amidst Legalization Efforts. This is not the first time that Minnesotans have pushed for sports betting in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. They have been met with apprehension and opposition by tribes who have concerns about what allowing sports betting would do to the state’s gaming industry. Tribes across the country are especially wary of allowing online wagering options in their state as they invest most of their resources into physical casinos and they can’t afford for online gambling to chip away at their revenue. As a result of their opposition, State Representative Zach Stevenson, who is leading the charge for this legalization, has spent copious amounts of time visiting all 11 Indian tribes in Minnesota trying to reason a deal with them. There seems to be far less opposition this time around but the state still needs formal approval of the tribes per the Tribal State Gaming Compacts of Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO