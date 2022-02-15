ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major changes at the top at APMM, led by Robert Maersk Uggla as new chairman

Cover picture for the articleThe board of AP Møller-Maersk has nominated Robert Mærsk Uggla (above) as its new chairman, after incumbent Jim Hagemann Snabe informed the board he won’t stand for re-election at the company’s AGM on 15 March. However, Mr Snabe (below) will continue as an advisor to...

