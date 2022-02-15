Major changes at the top at APMM, led by Robert Maersk Uggla as new chairman

Ombre Expands Leadership Team with new Head of Science, Head of Growth, and Board of Directors Member, Now Majority Female-Led Company. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre, a wellness company that provides at-home microbiome tests, probiotic subscriptions, lifestyle, and diet recommendations, today announced it has hired Kimberly Griffith as Head of Science and Roma Qazi as Head of Growth. With these new hires, Ombre's leadership is now 60% female, led by Elise Contarsy, CEO. Additionally, the company announced $4 million in seed funding led by Relevance Ventures, bringing the company's total funds raised to $13.3 million. The funds will be used to continuously improve Ombre's trusted products, supply chain, and services, including their home tests, gut health reports, probiotic formulations, and in-app experience. Chris Crawford, Senior Investment Manager at Relevance Ventures, will join Ombre's 75% female board of directors.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO