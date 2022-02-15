Optimarin achieves record revenue in 2021 on rising BWTS sales

Crocs Inc. stock rose 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the shoe and accessories company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations and gave upbeat guidance. Net income totaled $154.9 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $183.3 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.98. Revenue of $586.6 million was up from $411.5 million last year, beating the $585.0 million FactSet consensus. Revenue for the year reached a record $2.31 billion, up 67% from the previous year. For the first quarter, Crocs is guiding for revenue of $605 million to $630 million including the acquisition of casual shoe company HeyDude, which is expected to close in February. The FactSet consensus is for $644.4 million. For the year, Crocs' outlook is for revenue growth of more than 20%, and adjusted EPS of $9.70 to $10.25. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $3.426 billion, implying growth of 48.1%, and EPS of $9.84. Crocs stock has rallied 24.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7%.

