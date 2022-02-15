ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Optimarin achieves record revenue in 2021 on rising BWTS sales

By GCaptain
gcaptain.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimarin notched up record revenue last year on sales of its industry-leading ballast water treatment system (BWTS) as it overcame market challenges to accelerate deliveries in response to rising demand and tight installation schedules. The Norwegian supplier’s annual turnover exceeded Nkr300 million ($34 million) for the first time ever...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.biz

IronSource revenue rises 67% to $553 million

Mobile business platform Ironsource has reported its full-year and Q4 financials for the period ending December 31 2021. For the full year the firm reported revenues increased by 67 per cent year-over-year to $553 million. Adjusted EBITDA totalled $194 million, a year-over-year increase of 87 per cent. The firm reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Daily Camera

Crocs reports record $2.3B annual revenue

Crocs Inc. reported Wednesday $2.3 billion in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, a record for the company and a 67% increase year-over-year. Crocs brought in $586.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 42.6% year-over-year. Its earnings per share doubled to $2.15 from $1.06. Crocs ended 2021 with $213.2 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pv-magazine.com

SolarEdge reports record-breaking revenue

The latest set of numbers posted by SolarEdge again emphasized how well the Israeli inverter and energy storage company appears to have weathered the Covid-19 crisis, with CEO Zvi Lando reporting record revenues for the final three months of 2021 and the full year. The figures he was highlighting were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Crocs shares rise after earnings beat, record annual revenue

Crocs Inc. stock rose 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the shoe and accessories company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations and gave upbeat guidance. Net income totaled $154.9 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $183.3 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.98. Revenue of $586.6 million was up from $411.5 million last year, beating the $585.0 million FactSet consensus. Revenue for the year reached a record $2.31 billion, up 67% from the previous year. For the first quarter, Crocs is guiding for revenue of $605 million to $630 million including the acquisition of casual shoe company HeyDude, which is expected to close in February. The FactSet consensus is for $644.4 million. For the year, Crocs' outlook is for revenue growth of more than 20%, and adjusted EPS of $9.70 to $10.25. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $3.426 billion, implying growth of 48.1%, and EPS of $9.84. Crocs stock has rallied 24.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Inflation#Service Revenue#Bwts#Norwegian#Asian#South American#Newport Shipping
MarketWatch

Garmin reports record revenue, beats target

Garmin Ltd. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income fell to $286.14 million or $1.48 a share, from $333.55 million, or $1.73 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the GPS navigation, communications and information devices company dipped to $1.55 a share from $1.73 a share. Sales increased 3% to a record $1.39 billion from $1.35 billion. Analysts expected Garmin to earn $1.44 a share on sales of $1.36 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Operating expenses rose 9% to $457 million. Looking ahead, Garmin expects 2022 revenue to increase about 10% to $5.5 billion and adjusted 2022 earnings of $5.90 share. Analysts currently expect the company to generate 2022 sales of $5.33 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.27 a share. Shares of Garmin fell 1.3% in premarket trades.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

2021 a record for units and revenues, says SIA

Semiconductor sales totalled $555.9 billion in 2021, the highest-ever annual total and an increase of 26.2% compared to the 2020 total of $440.4 billion, says the SIA. The industry shipped a record 1.15 trillion semiconductor units in 2021, as chip companies ramped up production to address high demand amid the global chip shortage.
MARKETS
Front Office Sports

Callaway Generates Record $712M in Q4 Revenue

Callaway Golf generated $712 million in revenue in Q4 2021, a 90% increase compared to the same period the year prior. Full-year revenue reached $3.1 billion, a 97% increase compared to FY2020. The California-based company’s impressive fourth-quarter and full-year results were driven by the company’s Topgolf business and high demand...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
wincountry.com

Record revenue for Pfizer called good for Portage as well

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has pushed the company to record revenue. In 2021, the manufacturer made $81.3 billion. The company’s largest manufacturing site is in Portage, and it’s the city’s largest employer. As Pfizer rakes in billions, Mayor Patricia Randall told WOOD-TV 8 that it’s good news for Portage.
PORTAGE, MI
cdcgamingreports.com

Monarch posts record revenues for 2021 and 4th quarter

Monarch Casino & Resort’s 4th quarter and annual report is good news for investors. The Reno, Nevada-based gaming operator Thursday reported revenue of $111.1 million for the fourth quarter and $395.4 million for the year, “both all-time records,” according to Monarch Co-Chairman and CEO John Farahi. Monarch...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamesindustry.biz

Rovio reports record Q4 revenues of €286.2 million

Rovio enjoyed a strong year thanks to the ongoing performance of key Angry Birds titles, reporting full-year revenues of €286.2 million. The vast majority of this revenue, €276.4 million to be exact, came directly from its games, a year-on-year increase of 7%. For the 12 months ended December...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shropshire Star

Volvo posts record revenue and profitability for 2021

Swedish firm reported continued demand for its vehicles. Volvo has seen record revenue and profitability in 2021 with demand for its vehicles remaining strong throughout the year ‘despite persistent component supply shortages in the auto industry’. In total, Volvo recorded revenues of SEK 282bn (£22.35bn) in 2021, a...
BUSINESS
pockettactics.com

Zynga boasts record-breaking revenue in 2021

Another day, another mobile behemoth announces their financial performance for last year. This time, it’s Zynga. You might recognise this company, especially if you enjoy a range of titles on your smartphone. That, and the fact, it’s part of an insane $12.7 billion deal that saw Rockstar parent firm, Take-Two Interactive, acquire the FarmVille creator.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingintelligence.com

Betsson shares climb on record 2021 revenue

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has reported a 4 per cent increase in revenue to a record SEK6.67bn (€641.9m) in 2021, despite results in the final quarter of the year being hampered by the lowest sportsbook margin in years. Revenue in Q4 2021 declined by 10 per cent...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wraltechwire.com

In the black: ChannelAdvisor reports record revenue, a profit for 2021

MORRISVILLE – ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33.7 million on record revenue – and a profit for the year. The Morrisville-based e-commerce services company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 21 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mymixfm.com

Disney beats quarterly revenue estimate; shares rise

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, buoyed by a steady recovery in its domestic theme parks during the holiday season and strong streaming subscriber growth. The company’s overall revenue rose 34% to $21.82 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 1, topping analysts’ estimate of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Light Reading

Vecima rides record revenues but grapples with the supply chain

Vecima Networks isn't immune to the supply chain constraints hitting sectors far and wide, but the Canadian cable access and video tech supplier still managed to pull in record revenues in its fiscal second quarter. Revenues of C$43.6 million ($34.29 million) in the period were the best in Vecima's 32-year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
jack1065.com

Harley revenue rises 40% on higher motorcycle demand

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 40% jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for its more expensive bikes. The company’s shares were up 8.7% in premarket trading. Harley has benefited from pivoting to selling its high-margin Touring, large Cruiser and Trike bikes to older and wealthier...
ECONOMY
Orange County Business Journal

Chipotle Says 4Q Revenue Rises 22%; Shares Rise

Newport Beach-based restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported fourth-quarter revenue grew 22% to $2 billion from a year ago, surpassing Zacks Consensus estimate for $1.96 billion. The company reported an adjusted profit of $5.58, topping the average $5.25 analyst estimate. After the announcement, shares rose 6.7% to $1,558....
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy