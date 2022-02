The stock price of ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) increased by over 1% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) increased by over 1% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to ABB being awarded a contract worth around $30 million by the Canadian data and analytics company EarthDaily Analytics Corp. (EDA) to develop and manufacture next-generation multispectral imaging systems to be placed on 10 satellites (including an in-orbit spare) that will circle the Earth. The order was booked in the first quarter of 2022.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO