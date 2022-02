Over the next month, teams will be getting their houses in order as they prepare for the league’s new year, set to begin on March 16. One of the first steps for NFL teams is to get their salary cap compliant. Technically teams are still operating under the 2021 system, but most NFL media has already set their focus on 2022, which means salary cap projections. One of the more popular NFL salary cap websites is OverTheCap.com (OTC), which breaks down all 32 teams' salary cap status and every player's contract in detail. They also produce salary cap-related articles to help fans get a better understanding of what teams are capable of when it comes to how they spent their money in the upcoming seasons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO