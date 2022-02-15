ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New STAR WARS: THE PRINCESS AND THE SCOUNDREL Novel Will Tell the Story of Han and Leia's Wedding

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Star Wars novel has been announced titled Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, and the book “cordially invites fans to attend the wedding of Leia Organa and Han Solo.” Yep! The story of Han and Leia’s wedding is finally going to be told; it’s the big event that...

geektyrant.com

GAMINGbible

Star Wars Fans Are Divided Over Luke Skywalker's New Actor

Star Wars fans are divided after finding out who - or rather what - played Luke Skywalker in the latest episode of The Book Of Boba Fett and the climax of The Mandalorian. The Disney Plus show's sixth episode spent (yet more) time away from Boba Fett himself to focus on Grogu's ongoing Jedi training... where we also caught up with none other than Luke Skywalker himself.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Star Wars Novel Covers Honeymoon of Han and Leia Aboard the Halcyon, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

“Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel,” a new novel by Beth Revis, will be hitting shelves on August 16, 2022. This new “Star Wars” novel covers the wedding and honeymoon of Princess Leia and Han Solo. As revealed in the announcement by StarWars.com, it turns out the couple honeymooned on the Halcyon starcruiser, a.k.a. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — and it sounds like their trip was interrupted by Imperials.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Shows Off Alternate Death for Leia Organa

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has some newly unearthed concept art that reveals a very different death scene for Leia. Concept artist Phil Saunders posted the artwork of Carrie Fisher's character in a bed on the Tantive IV. In a movie wrapped up in legacy, it makes a lot of sense for J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio to try and bring her journey full circle. For those who don't know, Leia Organa made her Star Wars debut on Tantive IV, which was the first starship to appear in the entire franchise. Back in A New Hope, that message would have led to this ending, tying a nice bow on everything she had accomplished. But, in the end, the decision was made to have more of the characters she influenced around instead. The scene on Ajan Kloss did move the audience in its own way. However, it's still fun to see Saunders' work and wonder what could have been. Check it out for yourself right here.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice's new dress has a hidden link to Princess Diana

On Tuesday evening, Princess Beatrice headed to the 'The Fendi Set' book launch event at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, wearing a brand new outfit we are totally obsessed with. The mother-of-one donned a lovely, past-season, navy blue dress by Sandro Paris, known as the 'Natalie.' The pretty...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Pregnant '90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Divorce on Valentine's Day

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
NFL
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS

