For the first time in eight years, Team Sweden has a chance to medal in the Olympics. The road to gold, though, is still a very long one. Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Team Canada cemented the Swedes’ chances of playing for their first medal since taking silver in the 2014 Sochi games, and are guaranteed at least a chance at taking the bronze. Before any of that can happen, however, the Swedes have a date with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The winner will go on to play either Finland or Slovakia — both fellow Group C members in the preliminary tournament — for gold.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO