Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports SE.

The Hornets (29-29) are coming off a 125-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, despite a 35-point, 10-rebound, and 9-assist effort from Terry Rozier.

The Timberwolves (30-27) are coming off a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, led by Anthony Edwards’ 37-point performance.

Notable Injuries

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 15
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Timberwolves -6.5
  • Money line: Timberwolves -270 / Hornets +210
  • Over-under: 243.5

Advice and prediction

This should be a fun, high scoring matchup against two teams vying for play-in spots come postseason time. Look for the Hornets to bounce back and get a win on the road. Take Charlotte to cover the spread and hit the under.

Prediction: Hornets 123, Timberwolves 119

Notre Dame's 3-point shooting not enough in loss to Wake Forest

Until it played Wake Forest, Notre Dame’s games this season in which it had shot well from 3-point range resulted in a win. Not only did the Irish’s contest against the Demon Deacons feature 14 3-pointers, but they accounted for the majority of their field goals. However, the Deacons badly outhustled the Irish as evidenced by their large advantages in offensive rebounds (16-2) and second-chance points (16-4). The result was a 79-74 Irish loss and an end to their five-game winning streak.
WAKE FOREST, NC
