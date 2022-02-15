ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to the Sixties, Mrs. Maisel!

By Annika Lautens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” costume designer Donna Zakowska on what to expect from season four’s costumes. “You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me.” These are the words that delightfully sing-song across the screen during The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four trailer. And you know what? It’s true. Main...

WDBO

New this week: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Kanye and 'From'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah chart Kanye West's fascinating journey over 20 years in the new multi-part documentary, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," which is being rolled out in installments on Netflix. In part one, hitting Netflix on Wednesday, Ye is not yet famous and trying to make a name for himself, while his friends document his every move and his sweet relationship with his late mother Donda before his life changed with the release of "College Dropout" in 2004. Also coming to Netflix on Wednesday is a new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," in which Leatherface returns after 50 years to terrorize some new unlucky souls starring "Eighth Grade" breakout Elsie Fisher.
Linda Evangelista Steps in Front of the Camera Again

The iconic supermodel is on a mission to tell her CoolSculpting story. Linda Evangelista, who says she’s been living in seclusion for the past five years, has opened up further about her life-altering experience with the fat-freezing procedure known as CoolSculpting. “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know,” she says in her exclusive interview with People.
The Hollywood Reporter

Anna Nicole Smith Biopic in the Works

The tragic final days of model, actress and former Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith, who died as a result of an accidental overdose in 2007 at the age of just 39, are to become the subject of a new biopic being shopped at the European Film Market. The film comes from Killing Eve director Francesca Gregorini, while Oscar winner Holly Hunter is in discussions to join the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Menemsha Takes German Docu-Drama 'The Conference' for North AmericaMichael Shannon's Joseph McCarthy Biopic Sells Globally Ahead of European Film MarketEdinburgh TV Festival Planning Return to In-Person Event Sierra/Affinity is handling international...
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
Mic

Lord give me the vibes of Al Pacino dancing alone on a Beverly Hills sidewalk

Everything is collapsing. The senators are insider trading. The algorithm is relentlessly selling the most tepid, flavorless version of your life back to you. The last remaining industries are meal delivery apps, “cloud software,” and threadbare money laundering schemes. Your account has been deducted a fee and you’re just now hearing about it for the first time. We fluctuate between rage and limp nihilism and back again, and while this column won’t fix that, it will provide you with a small good thing to appreciate, a recognition of something weird and valuable and beautiful, despite it all.
Upworthy

Illustrator beautifully captures the joy of being a single woman

Being alone doesn't necessarily mean that one is lonely. Many individuals prefer the independence, personal space and fulfillment granted by solitude to the supposed security and commitment that comes with a marriage. Yet, society continues to push matrimony on women, drilling into girls from a very young age that no matter what they achieve in terms of their careers or life experiences, they will have ultimately failed as a woman without a ring on their finger and a child on their hip. Mexico-based artist Idalia Candelas set about challenging this notion a few years ago through her "Postmodern Loneliness" art series that depicts women who are content to be alone.
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
