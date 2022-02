Royal watchers have long speculated about just how many children Kate Middleton and Prince William will have, with plenty of fans eager to know if royal baby number four might someday be in the works. But based on the Duke of Cambridge’s recent jokes during a visit with healthcare workers, it seems he isn’t fully on board with expanding their family of five. The couple recently traveled to rural Lancashire in the northwest of England to meet with doctors, nurses and other healthcare staffers at Clitheroe Community Hospital, posing for photos and chatting with families. But when meeting couple Trudi and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO