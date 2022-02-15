CBOT Trends-Wheat down 14-17 cents, corn down 6-11 cents, soy down 14-19 cents

* U.S. soybean exports brisk as drought cuts S. America crop outlook * Wheat, corn tick down as Russia-Ukraine fears ease (Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Friday, underpinned by signs that drought-reduced harvest prospects in South America are boosting export demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat eased as investors saw hope of further diplomacy to avert a major military conflict in Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea exports. Corn inched down, pressured by falling crude oil but still supported by drought risks to South American production. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% by 1215 GMT at $16.00 a bushel, as it continued to test the psychological chart threshold. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday that export sales of soybeans totalled 2.888 million tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10, up from 2.446 million a week earlier. "The 3 million tonnes in U.S. export sales is a demonstration of significant export capacity being lost in the southern Brazil and Argentina area," Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst at Rabobank, said. "The demand is moving north and prices are moving north too." Separately, the USDA also reported snap soybean export sales for the third day in a row. Indian traders, meanwhile, have contracted to import a record 100,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America, dealers told Reuters. Traders are continuing to assess weather forecasts for Argentina and southern Brazil to see if rain expected in the rest of February will curb further yield losses. The International Grains Council on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2021/22 global corn production, partly due to downgraded outlooks for Brazil and Argentina. CBOT corn inched down 0.2% to $6.48-1/2 a bushel. Wheat was down 0.4% at $8.01-1/2 a bushel, after gaining more than 3% in the previous session. News that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, reassured markets after worries on Thursday about renewed shelling in eastern Ukraine and fresh U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. A tender on Thursday held by Egypt also tempered concerns about Black Sea supplies, with the major importer receiving ample offers of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat. Prices at 1215 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 801.50 -3.25 -0.40 770.75 3.99 CBOT corn 648.50 -1.50 -0.23 593.25 9.31 CBOT soy 1600.00 8.00 0.50 1339.25 19.47 Paris wheat 264.75 -0.25 -0.09 278.50 -4.94 Paris maize 251.75 2.00 0.80 226.00 11.39 Paris rape 696.50 0.75 0.11 754.00 -7.63 WTI crude oil 89.90 -1.86 -2.03 75.21 19.53 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 0.00 1.1368 -0.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

