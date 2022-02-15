ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 14-17 cents, corn down 6-11 cents, soy down 14-19 cents

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 14 to 17 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower as Moscow's announcement that...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn fall as fears of Black Sea disruption retreat

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures fell on Tuesday as Moscow's announcement that some of its troops were returning to base after drills tempered investor fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea export flows. U.S. soybeans fell as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy corn futures extend winning streak; wheat also firm

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures rose for the third day in a row on Friday on concerns about harvests in Brazil and Argentina limiting production. Wheat futures also were higher, with concerns about potential Russian aggression against Ukraine disrupting the shipment of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures firm as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise; soy, corn weaken

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 1.6% on Thursday, supported by rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and expectations that war between the two export countries could improve demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Soybeans and corn futures dipped, but the losses were kept in check by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache report pegs Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 134.5 million T

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia. The report, dated Feb. 9, was released online on Monday:. "Post lowered its 2021/22 forecast for soybean planted area further, to 39.8 million...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

Wheat futures close to unchanged as traders monitor Russia-Ukraine tension

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures steadied on Wednesday, as traders weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine. * Conflict between the two countries could slow shipment of wheat from that key export region. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract edged up 3/4 cent to settle at $7.80-1/2 a bushel. CBOT wheat recovered from early weakness after finding support at Tuesday's low. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was 1/2 cent higher at $8.06 and MGEX March spring wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $9.54-1/4. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show export sales of wheat were in a range from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10. A week earlier, wheat export sales totaled 133,183 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 82,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, but LatAm supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Tuesday, although concerns over arid South American weather conditions limited losses, while wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. "Feed grain prices still have other important issues to worry about and support prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on S.American supply worries; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Tuesday with prices rising for two in three sessions on worries about dry weather conditions reducing yields in South America. Wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease on rainfall forecast in South America

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago grains eased in early trade on Thursday, hit by increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week, while lower crude oil prices also dampened sentiment. Traders were also waiting for the USDA's weekly export...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Soybeans#Cbot Trends Wheat#Reuters#Russian#The Supply Ministry#Cbot March#Mgex March Spring Wheat#South American
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean rise on concerns over LatAm supplies; wheat falls

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday as prices were supported by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in key South American suppliers Brazil and Argentina. Wheat slid for a second session as Russia-Ukraine tensions eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, is investing 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion) on projects aimed at increasing its storage of supply commodities to 8 or 9 months, the supply ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not specify current storage capacity, but Egypt's...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise on hopes of increased export interest

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could increase export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * High prices have chilled global interest in U.S. wheat but potential for shipping disruptions in the Black Sea region if Russia invades Ukraine could increase the desirability of U.S. offerings. Both Russia and Ukraine are major wheat exporters. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 128,600 tonnes. Market forecasts had ranged from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Egypt's GASC, the world's largest buyer of wheat, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania in its latest tender. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased around 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 17-1/2 cents at $7.98 a bushel. * The contract found technical support from early weakness at its 30-day moving average and then surged through resistance at its 10-day, 20-day, and 100-day moving averages during the session. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 13-3/4 cents at $8.21-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.54-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from two days of declines with weather in focus

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.8% on Wednesday, halting a two-day fall with the market underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. "It is the size of the crop in South America...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Egypt
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on crop concerns in Brazil, Argentina

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped 2.3% on Wednesday, snapping a two-session losing streak on concerns about further reductions to the harvests in Brazil and Argentina as recent rains in those countries may have arrived too late to benefit crops, traders said. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also rallied, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures contract hitting its highest in eight months. * Gains in crude oil futures supported the entire soy complex. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 36-1/2 cents at $15.87-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the session. * CBOT March soyoil rose 1.34 cents to 66.97 cents per lb. Technical resistance was noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT March soymeal gained $10.60 to $449.40 a ton. * Louis Dreyfus Company said on Wednesday a fire had broken out at its Claypool, Indiana, soybean processing and biodiesel plant on Tuesday and the affected systems had been suspended. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. soybeans, corn rise as traders watch weather; wheat flat

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Wednesday, rising 2.3% to halt a two-day fall with the market underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. "It is the size of the crop in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy steady as U.S. exports swell; wheat eases as Ukraine talks eyed

* U.S. soybean exports brisk as drought cuts S. America crop outlook * Wheat, corn tick down as Russia-Ukraine fears ease (Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Friday, underpinned by signs that drought-reduced harvest prospects in South America are boosting export demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat eased as investors saw hope of further diplomacy to avert a major military conflict in Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea exports. Corn inched down, pressured by falling crude oil but still supported by drought risks to South American production. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% by 1215 GMT at $16.00 a bushel, as it continued to test the psychological chart threshold. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday that export sales of soybeans totalled 2.888 million tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10, up from 2.446 million a week earlier. "The 3 million tonnes in U.S. export sales is a demonstration of significant export capacity being lost in the southern Brazil and Argentina area," Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst at Rabobank, said. "The demand is moving north and prices are moving north too." Separately, the USDA also reported snap soybean export sales for the third day in a row. Indian traders, meanwhile, have contracted to import a record 100,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America, dealers told Reuters. Traders are continuing to assess weather forecasts for Argentina and southern Brazil to see if rain expected in the rest of February will curb further yield losses. The International Grains Council on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2021/22 global corn production, partly due to downgraded outlooks for Brazil and Argentina. CBOT corn inched down 0.2% to $6.48-1/2 a bushel. Wheat was down 0.4% at $8.01-1/2 a bushel, after gaining more than 3% in the previous session. News that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, reassured markets after worries on Thursday about renewed shelling in eastern Ukraine and fresh U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. A tender on Thursday held by Egypt also tempered concerns about Black Sea supplies, with the major importer receiving ample offers of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat. Prices at 1215 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 801.50 -3.25 -0.40 770.75 3.99 CBOT corn 648.50 -1.50 -0.23 593.25 9.31 CBOT soy 1600.00 8.00 0.50 1339.25 19.47 Paris wheat 264.75 -0.25 -0.09 278.50 -4.94 Paris maize 251.75 2.00 0.80 226.00 11.39 Paris rape 696.50 0.75 0.11 754.00 -7.63 WTI crude oil 89.90 -1.86 -2.03 75.21 19.53 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 0.00 1.1368 -0.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close higher on strong exports; S. American crop woes

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended firm on Thursday after trading both sides of unchanged, with the market underpinned by strong export demand and concerns about crop shortfalls in South America. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.888 million tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10, up from 2.446 million a week earlier. Analysts' estimates for the weekly total had ranged from 1.55 million to 3.3 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA also said private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tones of soybeans to unknown destinations, the third day in a row a deal for U.S. soy was announced. * Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled up 4-1/2 cents at $15.92 a bushel. The contract found technical support at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal was 20 cents lower at $449.20 a ton and CBOT March soyoil fell 0.16 cent to 66.81 cents per lb. * Soyoil futures were under pressure from technical selling, turning into negative territory after the March contract hit resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * USDA said that weekly soyoil export sales totaled 35,400 tonnes and soymeal export sales totaled 319,100 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firmed on strong beef demand

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by strong beef demand and slaughter, analysts said. "The next few months – late March, early April, slaughter-ready cattle are a little tighter," said Austin Schroeder, commodity analyst at Brugler Marketing. "That might help to lend a little more support to those cash prices, give those feedlots a little more leverage on the packers."
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. 2021 industrial hemp crop worth $824 million, USDA says

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers produced $824 million worth of industrial hemp in 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a new survey-based report on Thursday, maintaining its status as a niche crop despite growing interest in some hemp products. Some farmers looked at growing more...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in December

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in December fell to 46.9%, compared with 48.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Dec-2021 Nov-2021 Dec-2020 Total Shipments 2,285,634 2,109,889 2,299,410 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 48.8% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 1.9% 2% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.7% 3.6% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India's grain output likely to rise 1.7% this year

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce a record 316.06 million tonnes of grain in the current crop year to June, up from 310.74 million tonnes harvested in the previous year, the government said in its latest estimate released by the farm ministry on Wednesday. Wheat...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy