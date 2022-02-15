Red Raiders hold lead against Cowboys 47-42

After losing at home in triple overtime earlier in the season to the Abilene Cowboys, the Wamego Red Raiders came to Abilene and won a key NCKL matchup Friday night 47-42. Both teams entered the game tied for first place in the NCKL standings with one loss a piece, setting up the winner to potentially take control of the league.

The Cowboys would trail after one quarter 10-7, with Kaleb Becker accounting for five of his games eight total points in the game during the quarter.

Abilene would then outscore the Red Raiders 11-8 in the second quarter, led by sophomore Thomas McClendon dominating the interior with six points scored in the quarter. McClendon made a pair of made free throws at the 2:44 mark, briefly giving the Cowboys their only lead of the game 16-15. A Wamego 3-pointer gave the team the lead 18-16. Stockton Timbrook stole the ball and drove the length of the court to score at the buzzer to tie the game at halftime 18-18.

The third quarter proved to possibly be the deciding quarter, when Wamego defensively contained the Abilene offense, out scoring them 17-9 in the quarter for a 35-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

A pair of opening baskets in the fourth quarter gave Wamego their biggest lead of the game at 13 points. Abilene then called a timeout. With 6:55 to go, full court pressure helped Abilene go on an amazing 13-1 scoring run, cutting the lead to one point at 40-41 with just 1:19 to go in the game. Wamego would then answer with a pair of baskets of their own, before the Cowboys’ McClendon would score the final basket for them, allowing the Red Raiders to close the game for the win 47-42.

“We just dug ourselves a hole and had trouble scoring in the second half. You just can’t do that against really good teams like Wamego,” said Head Coach Erik Graefe.

Wamego, now 10-6 overall and 5-1 in the NCKL, currently is in first place in the NCKL standings. They were led in scoring by Jacob Fritz with 22 points in the game.

Abilene, now 12-5 overall and 6-2 in the NCKL, was led by Thomas McClendon with a team high 16 points. The Cowboys next go on the road next Tuesday to play Hays High.

Box Score

Abilene: 7 18 27 42 (12-5, 6-2)

Wamego: 10 18 35 47 (10-6, 5-1)

Abilene Scoring: Thomas McClendon 16 POG, Kaleb Becker 8, Tristin Cottone 6, Cooper Wildey 4, Stocton Timbrook 2

Waamego Scoring: Jacob Fritz 22, Ledjor Rowden 11, Burk Springer 8, Colin Donahue 4, James Derouchey 2