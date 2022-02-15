ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The future of the Shedd Aquarium

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shedd Aquarium is under construction, but you...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Missouri Aquarium Will Let You Swim With Actual Sharks

One Missouri aquarium offers an experience that you would typically only get in the ocean...and it's not for the faint of heart. Here in the Midwest, we don't have any ocean we can drive to at any time. However, we do have several aquariums that you can visit to see marine life that is found in the ocean. When it comes to marine life, there is no bigger phenomenon than sharks. Tiger sharks, whale sharks, great white sharks, and more are all fascinating creatures that leave everyone fascinated. Heck, we have a whole week dedicated to all things sharks on Discovery Channel each year. While you might think that you can only get up close with these creatures in the ocean, one aquarium in Missouri is offering an experience that you might not have expected to see in the region.
MISSOURI STATE
WKRG News 5

MS Aquarium to offer Mardi Gras bead recycling

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2022, the Mississippi Aquarium is partnering with the Arc of Greater New Orleans, MSU Coastal Research and Extension Service, and Plastic Free Gulf Coast to offer Mardi Gras bead and trinket recycling. “Mardi Gras beads are plastic, and plastic is not benign, and it is loaded with chemicals like bromine […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTNH

SEE: Penguin chicks born at the Mystic Aquarium

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look at the three African penguin chicks born at Mystic Aquarium just last week, bringing the population from 31 to 34. “African penguins are endangered, so having three young chicks is super exciting and great for the species,” Dr. Chelsea Anderson, a veterinarian at Mystic Aquarium […]
ANIMALS
Buffalo News

Aquarium of Niagara to expand, add new exhibits in Gorge Discovery Center

The Aquarium of Niagara plans to acquire new aquatic creatures and exhibit them in a state-owned building it intends to lease and renovate. The $4.5 million project received a boost Wednesday from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, which gave the Aquarium a $900,000 grant from its Cataract Tourism Fund.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Connecticut Post

Second beluga whale dies at Mystic Aquarium

MYSTIC — A second beluga whale from Mystic Aquarium has died, and another remains in intensive care, the aquarium announced on Facebook Friday afternoon. The female whale was undergoing treatment in the aquarium’s intensive care facility when it died. It received around-the-clock intensive care over the past several months for multiple health issues. Her cause of death will not be known until a full necropsy is completed, the aquarium said.
ANIMALS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Watch the New England Aquarium Live Streams to Destress

It's pretty much an indisputable fact. From emails, spreadsheets, deadlines, and Zoom calls, to social media and its politics, humblebrag posts, "look at my perfect like" posts , and overshares, the amount of information and content flowing into our lives daily definitely raises stress and anxiety levels. There's a reason...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Los Angeles

Monterey Bay Aquarium's ‘Shrimply' Wonderful Week

The world-famous aquarium has been sharing shrimp facts on social media, as well as cute Valentine's cards (yep, shrimp are involved) The free February digital wallpaper boasts a handsome prawn. SHRIMP GLIMPSE: Do we truly give the shrimp the due it is owed? Have these cute crustaceans received the attention...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Black or White: Which Is Better for Aquarium Backgrounds?

Amar Salvi has been a nature aquarium enthusiast for over 35 years and owns his own Nature Aquarium Gallery in Navi Mumbai, India. Choosing the Best Background Colour for a Fish Tank. One of the considerations that hobbyists face while setting up their aquarium is whether it should have a...
LIFESTYLE
News On 6

Dolphin At National Aquarium Mimics Man Doing Cartwheels

Check this out, a dolphin at the National Aquarium in Baltimore was captured on video doing cartwheels with a visitor. The guy cart-wheeling said he saw a video online of a woman doing ballet with a dolphin, so he tried this. He said this was a second dolphin who came...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Los Angeles

Admire the Aquarium's Treasures After Nightfall

The charismatic crustaceans, marine mammals, flipper-rocking cuties, and tentacled residents of the Aquarium of the Pacific?. Let's just say, with some well-founded confidence and self-assuredness, that their evenings are rather different from ours. They don't power through several episodes of a riveting television series, though they may power through a...
LONG BEACH, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Aquarium welcomes new harbor seal

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium has acquired a new harbor seal that was born at Seaside Aquarium in Oregon in May 2014. Casey is a male who was moved to the Seattle Aquarium to be a companion for the aquarium’s two other harbor seals, Barney and Hogan. Harbor...
SEATTLE, WA
WHIO Dayton

Newport Aquarium offering free college tuition to employees

The employees are Newport Aquarium have the opportunity to further their education for free. The aquarium’s parent company, Herschend Enterprises, announced that it will cover 100 percent of tuition, fees and books for its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education through the company’s “Grow U” program.
EDUCATION
KHON2

Waikiki Aquarium hosts painting class on Valentine’s day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Waikiki Aquarium hosted a Valentine’s themed Paint For Your Soul event. It was held on Saturday, Feb. 12. Those who participated in the event got to paint on canvas. “So the sea horse is kissing,” said Gwenaelle Devaux, Paint for Your Soul art instructor. “Of course, the sea horses are monogamous […]
HONOLULU, HI
Newport News-Times

Oregon Coast Aquarium welcomes Nemo

The Oregon Coast Aquarium has welcomed a new addition to its sea lion colony — Nemo, a 24-year-old male California sea lion. Nemo came to the aquarium from the Animal Training and Research International Center at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, located in Monterey, Calif. Prior to his arrival at...
ANIMALS
Discovery

Love is in the Air (and the Water) at Georgia Aquarium

Charlie and Lizzy are our two oldest African penguins at the Aquarium and our oldest known penguin pair. Charlie is 36 years old, and Lizzy will be 35 in March. The average lifespan for African penguins in their natural habitat is 10-15 years, so they have far exceeded their life expectancy!
ANIMALS

