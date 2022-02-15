Here Are the Top Three Super Bowl LVI Commercials, According to USA Today’s Ad Meter

These ads stole the show during the big game.

Halftime Show Wins Super Bowl (TV-PG; 1:30)

While the Rams and the Bengals treated fans to a show on the field in Super Bowl LVI, the slate of new commercials that were released during the game also proved to be a highlight.

Acquiring an ad slot was no easy task for companies hoping to make their mark during the big game. According to Front Office Sports , multiple 30-second ads for this year’s game went for more than $7 million per slot.

That price is undoubtedly steep, but it can pay off if a commercial is able to leave a mark on the viewers at home. The days after the Super Bowl are often filled with conversation about what ads stole the show.

So which commercials were the best during Super Bowl LVI? USA Today ‘s ad meter is one way to measure success.

USA Today had 150,000 panelists weigh in on the conversation surrounding the commercials for the 34th year Sunday. With 64 new ads to choose from, USA Today boiled its final rankings down to the best 10.

Here‘s a look at the top three, according to the USA Today ad meter .

3. Doritos/Cheetos: ‘Push It’

USA Today ad meter rating: 6.73

2. Amazon: ‘Mind Reader’

USA Today ad meter rating: 6.77

1. Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage: ‘Dream House With Anna Kendrick and Barbie’

USA Today ad meter rating: 6.82

The complete list of the top 10 commercials as ranked by USA Today‘s ad meter can be found here .

