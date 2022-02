Data is pretty important to any business these days. Many people claim that data is the most important asset you can possess, with more utility than capital assets and with more meaningful (though often latent) insights than a host of human capital. Data reflects your entire business: your intellectual property, your industry, the broader market trends, the pain points and needs of prospective customers, and your actual customer base. It’s all in there, embedded within the data your company collects, analyzes, and stores. Given all of that, I don’t think that it’s a stretch to say that data is more precious than gold to your company.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO