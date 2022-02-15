Here is Otessa Moshfegh walking in a fashion show.

Several months after revealing she'd been left "permanently deformed" by a fat-freezing procedure called CoolSculpting, model Linda Evangelista is opening up further about the physical and emotional pain she's endured since her initial session back in August 2015. In a new interview with People, Evangelista is sharing photos of the rare — but serious — side effect she says she experienced as a direct result of CoolSculpting, stating that she can no longer live in "hiding and shame" after five years of retreating from the public eye.

