Here is Otessa Moshfegh walking in a fashion show.

By Jessie Gaynor
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, I learned that we were, at this very moment, in the middle of New York Fashion Week. Because Lit Hub’s invitations to fashion shows keep getting lost in the mail, I had no plans to cover the festivities (are...

lithub.com

SFGate

Model legends walk Sergio Hudson's NY Fashion Week runway

NEW YORK (AP) — With model legends Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy on his runway, Sergio Hudson took New York Fashion Week on a vibrant, outlandish safari Sunday inspired in part by the blues, yellows and oranges favored by the Ndebele of southern Africa. But attitude was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

We Are So Here For Bella Hadid’s ’70s Fashion Era

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid has been praised as the queen of effortless Y2K style, but the supermodel’s low-key obsession with ’70s pieces warrants a closer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Linda Evangelista Shared Photos to Show How CoolSculpting Left Her 'Disfigured'

Several months after revealing she'd been left "permanently deformed" by a fat-freezing procedure called CoolSculpting, model Linda Evangelista is opening up further about the physical and emotional pain she's endured since her initial session back in August 2015. In a new interview with People, Evangelista is sharing photos of the rare — but serious — side effect she says she experienced as a direct result of CoolSculpting, stating that she can no longer live in "hiding and shame" after five years of retreating from the public eye.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES

