Capela: 'I'm not so shocked' by Hawks' struggles this season

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The New York Knicks had a no good, terrible, very bad night. Leading the KD-, Kyrie-, and Simmons-less Nets by 28 on Wednesday, the Knickerbockers proceeded to choke away their third 20-point lead IN FEBRUARY ALONE. It was the Knicks’ largest blown lead since 1987, 13th loss in the last 16 games, and raised very real questions about the future (or lack thereof) of the franchise in its current form. Was this the final straw for Tom Thibodeau and Julius Randle, both hailed as saviors this time last year? Is it already time for another game of front-office musical chairs? Was “bing bong” actually a curse instead of a blessing? All questions without answers for now, but that didn’t stop noted Knicks nut Stephen A. Smith from EXTRAPOLATING and EXPOUNDING on the PATHETIC and PERNICIOUS performance live on ESPN following the game. Liftoff in three, two, one …

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO