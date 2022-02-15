ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capela: 'I'm not so shocked' by Hawks' struggles this season

By Josh Weinstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the Atlanta Hawks' underwhelming season, starting center Clint Capela offered a candid assessment of what's behind the team's struggles. "Obviously, we had a lot of guys hurt and had COVID, but even our approach the entire season, we were already thinking we were going to the playoffs," Capela told...

