Horizon Forbidden West is here and it's huge! Here are 10 tips and tricks that you absolutely need to know before you play. As you can read in our Horizon Forbidden West review, this is a near-perfect sequel and (in my opinion) PlayStation’s version of Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. While you will learn a lot of the ropes via tutorials, there are some things that aren’t so clear. That’s where we come in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO