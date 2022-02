You can currently score incredible savings on some of the best smart TVs available in the market. First up, we have the LG QNED MiniLED 90 Series 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV that is getting a 19 percent discount on its 65-inch model that lets you purchase one for $1,300. This model features support for some of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube, and more. You get a beautiful LG Quantum Dot NanoCell display that combines NanoCell and miniLED technology for amazingly bright colors and a higher contrast ratio for deeper blacks. Plus, you also get 120Hz refresh rates and other great features. However, the best savings come with the 86-inch model that comes with 25 percent savings, which translates to an incredible $1,003 discount, which means that you can purchase this model for $2,997.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO