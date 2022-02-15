ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘There was no problem’: Dr. Dre speaks on Eminem taking a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fsaax_0eF09HEI00

LOS ANGELES ( WJW ) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar — along with a surprise 50 Cent — threw down a Super Bowl halftime show full of moments people are still talking about.

Speaking to TMZ Monday afternoon, Dr. Dre got candid about what the NFL allowed in the multi-faceted performance – and what they didn’t.

“There were a few things that we had to change, but they were really minor things,” the 56-year-old rapper told the outlet .

The Super Bowl ads everyone is still talking about

After rapper Eminem took a knee during his rendition of “Lose Yourself,” in an apparent homage to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, there was speculation the NFL had not allowed the move. But Dre clarified, “Em taking a knee, that was Em doing that on his own and there was no problem with that.”

This goes along with what the NFL told FOX News, saying they were well aware Eminem was going to make the gesture during his performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZoTO_0eF09HEI00
Dr. Dre, left, and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dre also mentioned that Lamar had to remove a line regarding gangs, but said no one thought it was a big deal.

Here’s what the Super Bowl ad with the floating QR code was for

“All in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time, everybody really felt the magnitude of what that thing was and what we were going to be able to accomplish,” Dre told TMZ. “It was a fantastic experience.”

Following the big game, Dre said everyone was excited and “vibing.” Blige, along with other celebrities, reportedly came back to his place and they played music and danced around in his studio late into the evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Colin Kaepernick
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Dismisses Super Bowl Halftime Haters: "That's A Small Conversation"

It has gone down in Super Bowl history as one of the most celebrated halftime performances to date, but not everyone was excited about seeing Hip Hop & R&B take to the stage. Over the weekend, history was made when Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige came together to celebrate all things West Coast. The ode to Compton continues to trend across the internet, but the praise came with complaints from people who weren't impressed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Super Bowl#American Football#Wjw#Fox News#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ap Photo
The Spun

Danica Patrick Trending Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke up with fiancee Shailene Woodley. This latest issue in his personal life has people talking about another celebrity he was once with. Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been trending on Twitter and other social media this afternoon. Rodgers and Patrick were...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Birdman’s Brother, “The Original Hot Boy,” Breaks Silence After Prison Release

Click here to read the full article. Terrance “Gangsta” Williams—the younger half-brother of Cash Money Records cofounders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams—has been released from federal prison after serving nearly 24 years for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and solicitation for murder. Williams, 47, was convicted in 1998 after he had a wiretapped discussion about a heroin transaction with a crew of New York drug dealers he planned to murder. Gangsta was initially sentenced to life in federal prison plus 20 years but had his sentence reduced to 27 and a half years in December 2021. A notorious...
NBA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy