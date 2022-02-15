Whoopi Goldberg Returns to ‘The View’: ‘We’re Going to Keep Having Tough Conversations’

Whoopi Goldberg is back to co-host “The View” after a two-week suspension.

“We’re going to keep having tough conversations,” Goldberg said. “And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations, because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.”

During the roundtable discussion about a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban the novel, “Maus,” Goldberg said she was more surprised by the nudity in “Maus” rather than the nudity.

“Well, this is white people doing it to white people, so y’all gonna fight amongst yourselves,” Goldberg said.

The co-hosts then discussed the issue of the government trying to erase parts of the nation’s history with race. The critical race theory has been widely discussed and there have been bills introduced to stop the teaching of race issues in schools.

Goldberg responded: “Let’s be truthful about it because [the] Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man… These are two white groups of people. The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s [about] how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews — it’s each other.”

Goldberg apologized for her remarks following a wave of backlash.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” she said: “I feel, being Black, when we talk about race, it’s a very different thing to me. So I said I thought the Holocaust wasn’t about race. And people got very angry and still are angry. I’m getting a lot of mail from folks and a lot of real anger. But I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. So I see you and know what race you are.” She said that she didn’t want to upset people, but also did not want to “fake apologize.”