ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Whoopi Goldberg Returns to ‘The View’: ‘We’re Going to Keep Having Tough Conversations’

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opCoT_0eF090JC00

Whoopi Goldberg is back to co-host “The View” after a two-week suspension.

“We’re going to keep having tough conversations,” Goldberg said. “And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations, because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.”

During the roundtable discussion about a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban the novel, “Maus,” Goldberg said she was more surprised by the nudity in “Maus” rather than the nudity.

“Well, this is white people doing it to white people, so y’all gonna fight amongst yourselves,” Goldberg said.

The co-hosts then discussed the issue of the government trying to erase parts of the nation’s history with race. The critical race theory has been widely discussed and there have been bills introduced to stop the teaching of race issues in schools.

Goldberg responded: “Let’s be truthful about it because [the] Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man… These are two white groups of people. The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s [about] how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews — it’s each other.”

Goldberg apologized for her remarks following a wave of backlash.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” she said: “I feel, being Black, when we talk about race, it’s a very different thing to me. So I said I thought the Holocaust wasn’t about race. And people got very angry and still are angry. I’m getting a lot of mail from folks and a lot of real anger. But I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. So I see you and know what race you are.” She said that she didn’t want to upset people, but also did not want to “fake apologize.”

Comments / 8

king moonracer
1d ago

what "conversations"???? they shout down and ridicule anyone who isnt in total lockstep with them. theyre just bullies.

Reply
4
Related
Primetimer

Meghan McCain on Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments: "I am heartbroken about what was said"

"I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on," McCain tweeted of her former The View colleague's controversial comments saying the Holocaust was not about race. "That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said." McCain added: "I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon. But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Primetimer

Lisa Ling says it was a "mistake" to say Joy Behar told her she was "talking too much" when she guest co-hosted The View last month

Ling wanted to clarify her comments she made Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I said that when I was a guest co-host of the @theviewabc last week, that during a commercial break, @joyvbehar told me I was talking too much. Joy emailed me to say she didn’t say I was 'talking too much,' but rather that I was 'talking over' them. As you see, this incident was reported by PEOPLE and other outlets and infers that because I had a differing opinion from her, that she shut me down. That wasn’t the case and I have a great relationship with Joy."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Whoopi Goldberg’s Co-Hosts Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Her Two-Week Suspension From ‘The View’

Amid Whoopi Goldberg’s two-week suspension from The View, her co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro are reportedly ‘”furious” about the decision. Inside sources at the daily talk show say Goldberg’s colleagues are upset by her suspension because they don’t think she had racist intentions when explaining why she doesn’t think the Holocaust was about race. There have been mixed reactions behind the scenes as to how ABC handled the situation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Stephen Colbert
Popculture

'The View': Joy Behar Has Curt Response on the Air to Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension

The View returned Wednesday morning with one co-host absent from the discussion panel. Hours earlier, Whoopi Goldberg was handed a two-week suspension over her comments about the Holocaust. While the group of co-hosts are used to digging into hot and heated topics, the topic of Goldberg's suspension was one they were more willing to breeze past, with Joy Behar only offering a brief reaction.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘The View’s Joy Behar Urged Her Daughter to “Use Nepotism” to Get Into TV: “Everyone Else Does!”

Joy Behar was tossing shade right and left on The View today, and one particular roast might’ve been lobbed right into Meghan McCain‘s court. While the panelists had a smooth chat about controlling children and forcing them into specific career paths, Behar decided it was time to take a stance on the whole concept of nepotism. It’s a concept The View has debated in the past, but luckily for Behar, her comment slid under the radar during today’s taping.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Whoopigoldberg
Decider.com

How Important Is Whoopi Goldberg to ‘The View,’ Anyway?

The View is sounding the red alarms. They are in crisis mode. The moderator has fallen, and to make matters worse, the show is already down one conservative host and struggling to fill the seat. Will The View give Whoopi Goldberg two weeks to let her brutal Holocaust comments blow over, like another case of COVID, or are they about to fire her after 15 years on the show? Neither option feels right.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Gina Carano Weighs In On Whoopi Goldberg Suspension After Disney Fired Her From The Mandalorian Following Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg makes headlines related to stuff she’s said on The View a fair amount, but this week thoughts she gave on the show went a little more viral than usual. This is because Goldberg shared a controversial opinion about The Holocaust not being about race, comments her co-hosts vociferously disagreed with and that led ABC to issue a two-week suspension for the star. Other celebrities and TV personalities have weighed in since the episode aired, and Gina Carano is one person who can now be added to the bunch.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Did Whoopi Goldberg Throw Shade at Meghan McCain For Old Mask Tantrums on ‘The View’?

Just like most fans of The View, Whoopi Goldberg isn’t having it with this new conservative guest host. Today, the moderator went so far as to drag ex-host Meghan McCain into the situation, using her as a cautionary tale about being an anti-masker. While she didn’t mention her by name, Goldberg was pretty clear about who she was targeting. The shade popped up as the panel discussed changing mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

The View Co-Host Defends Whoopi Goldberg After Trolls Get Vocal Over Throwback Pic

A show that has seemingly never been more than two steps away from a scandal of some kind, ABC's The View is embroiled in its latest controversial situation following some backlash-sparking remarks from host Whoopi Goldberg. The network suspended Goldberg for a two-week stretch in response to her outrage-causing comments about race's role in the Holocaust, and the topic is clearly still one that many are talking about. (Even former Mandalorian star Gina Carano weighed in.) It’s to the point where View co-host Sara Haines felt the need to get defensive after a social media pic with Goldberg inspired some less than positive comments.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Meghan McCain Criticizes TV’s ‘Double Standard’ for Acceptance of Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Half-Assed’ Apology

Meghan McCain is weighing in on the recent controversy surrounding her former co-worker, Whoopi Goldberg. And she definitely thinks Whoopi is getting special treatment. Earlier this week, Whoopi remarked on “The View” that the Holocaust “isn’t about race,” drawing widespread criticism. In the days following, she apologized multiple times, saying on Tuesday’s episode, “Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg tells The View audience she ‘misspoke’ when she said the Holocaust ‘isn’t about race’

Whoopi Goldberg addressed the controversy surrounding her comments on the Holocaust on Tuesday’s episode (1 February) of The View.At the beginning of the latest episode of the US talk show, Goldberg admitted that she “misspoke” and that she has since received “really helpful” information regarding her comments.The controversy began on Monday (31 January) when Goldberg and her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro discussed a Tennessee school board’s decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust.After talking about the graphic novel, Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No....
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

30K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy