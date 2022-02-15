Cellular IoT market expected to double by 2026

If there is one technology that has been spreading like wildfire throughout the globe, it is the Internet of Things concept. A large number of appliances are already being utilized in connection with the Internet and its related scenarios. Thus, such a wide network of applications working on IoT has given rise to the IoT connected machines market. And contrary to earlier beliefs, this market is there to stay, and is expected to mushroom rampantly in the near future.

