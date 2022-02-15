Cellular IoT market expected to double by 2026

Low-power wide area (LPWA) networking is expected to fuel a 97 percent rise in the value of the cellular IoT market. This is according to a report published by Juniper Research, which predicts it will be worth more than $61 billion by 2026, compared to $31 billion in 2022. It expects...
The IoT and blockchain combination has allowed end-users to make their systems efficient. The main driving factors for the growth of the Blockchain IoT Market are IoT 's increasing adoption and the need to improve operational efficiency. Factors expected to generate substantial opportunities for players operating in the market during the forecast period are a growing number of government initiatives for the adoption of blockchain IoT worldwide and its increasing usage in the construction sector. Nonetheless, high processing power and time demands and higher latency with a rise in node numbers are estimated to impede market growth over the forecast period.
UK operator Vodafone has signed to deal with enterprise tech giant Oracle to implement its cloud native network policy management platform into its 5G core. The cloud platform is based on the ability to dynamically prioritise low-latency applications to edge data networks, while optimizing network policies based on data analytics. What this is supposed to do is allow Vodafone to make ‘more intelligent policy decisions’ as well as test and deploy new services more easily, and provide ‘a seamless experience across 4G and 5G networks’.
Reduced cost of powerful sensor & controllers, extended and enhanced internet connectivity, rise in growth of information, communication, and technology industry, along with the surge in government initiatives for smart cities are the major factors that drive the growth of the global IoT in transformation market. However, threat for data...
Telstra has announced a AUS$100 million deal with utility services provider Intellihub to provide up to 4.1 million cellular IoT SIMs for smart energy meters in Australia over the next 10 years. The operator said it was its “largest ever IoT deal”, in terms of both the value and volume of the devices in the contract. The meters will be connected on Telstra’s NB-IoT network; many will be installed with customers taking electricity from its new energy business, Telstra Energy.
An article by Takeshi Niwa, Marketing Analyst at TSR (Techno Systems Research Co., Ltd). 2021 was a busy year for cellular IoT module industry. Demand for cellular module increased rapidly, though semiconductor supply shortage caused module supply constraint. Cellular IoT module market will achieve remarkable volume growth in 2021. Based on the current supply situation, strong market growth will continue in 2022. However, over-supply concern is raised, market growth slowdown could in 2023.
The latest independent research document on IoT Security Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IoT Security Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies.
If there is one technology that has been spreading like wildfire throughout the globe, it is the Internet of Things concept. A large number of appliances are already being utilized in connection with the Internet and its related scenarios. Thus, such a wide network of applications working on IoT has given rise to the IoT connected machines market. And contrary to earlier beliefs, this market is there to stay, and is expected to mushroom rampantly in the near future.
German incumbent Deutsche Telekom has established partnerships with power company Hitachi Energy and security services provider Securitas to develop an overarching approach to protecting the grid. Power grids represent a juicy opportunity for hackers to cause maximum disruption, and correspondingly, securing them could prove lucrative for telcos. Deutsche Telekom, which...
Technology solutions provider World Wide Technology asked some big shot financial investors where the smart money is in relation to 5G speculation. The survey, put together alongside a firm amusingly called Walnut Unlimited, comprised of 100 interviews with VCs and investors across the UK and US, who were selected on the basis of their active interest in telecoms and/or IT.
Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Elsa Chen, Chief Customer Officer at CityFibre, argues the telecoms sector has a lot to learn from retail when it comes to customer service. Across the UK, network builders are...
BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Blues Wireless, a leading provider of embedded wireless solutions, announced the general availability of Notecard Wi-Fi, a new product variant providing Wi-Fi connectivity for IoT devices. Notecard Wi-Fi provides bidirectional, secure communication from edge devices to the customer's cloud of choice using the 2.4 GHz band, a frequency that's better for penetrating obstructions. With the availability of Notecard Wi-Fi, developers can now build and deploy applications that rely on Wi-Fi and global cellular connectivity with minimal hardware or firmware changes.
Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Orange have reiterated claims that big tech should help fund network infrastructure development, which they are apparently struggling to get ROI on. Heads of some of the biggest European operators have published an open letter in the FT claiming Europe’s telecoms market risks falling behind...
Finnish kit maker Nokia and IBM’s former IT infrastructure arm Kyndryl have teamed up to go after the private networking and edge computing markets. The two companies on Thursday announced a global deal that brings together Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) – its private cellular networking and edge compute platform – and Kyndryl’s portfolio of consulting, design, implementation and managed services.
Millicom has announced plans to spin off its towers business as part of a new strategy that will also see it carve out its mobile money unit and spend billions of dollars on network expansion. The Latin American operator presented its latest three-year strategy on Tuesday, geared towards revenue and...
Swedish kit vendor Ericsson got its main MWC announcement out of the way early with a refresh of its 5G RAN portfolio that focuses on energy efficiency. The flagship dual-band FDD Radio 4490 apparently consumes 25% less power than the unit it replaces, which is nice, and it’s even a bit lighter too. There’s also a high power version that offers 50% more output than radios Ericsson cares to compare it to, but presumably consumes an equivalent amount more energy. They both still get away with passive cooling, though, which helps with the overall energy profile.
US tech players Qualcomm and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are teaming up to make OpenRAN-optimised 5G virtualized distributed units. There doesn’t seem to be any new technology involved in the collaboration, rather the bundling together of their relevant kit to make a complete vDU offering. Specifically Qualcomm is throwing its 5G DU X100 Accelerator Card (pictured) into the mix, together with HPE’s ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus Telco Server. The resulting thing is designed to make it easier and cheaper to build virtualized and OpenRAN base stations.
MCU – Arm Cortex-M4 MCU with 2MB flash. Silicon Labs WFM200S Wi-Fi transceiver module with a 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n radio supporting up to 72 Mbps link. Host interface – M.2 edge connector with I2C, UART, USB. Sensor – 3-axis accelerometer and temperature sensor. Security – STSAFE Secure...
The market for internet of things (IoT) has already taken off and is experiencing bold strides across various end-use industries. However, the market for IoT devices are characterized by several design and performance constraints, most notable of them being low memory, limited power, and low processing capacity. The need for a dedicated operating framework for IoT system stems from this need. This has generated vast industry interest in open source real-time operating system (RTOS) specifically designed for IoT framework. There are already a large number of open source operating systems (OSes) designed keeping in mind the various constraints in mind.
Operators and equipment manufacturers worldwide are adopting O-RAN to reduce the costs of deploying the infrastructure and to lower the barrier to entry for new product innovation. Having the right test and network management strategy can help overcome the challenges that come with the test and integration. Discover in this...
The Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market. It focuses on technologies, volume, and materials in, an in-depth analysis of the market. The study has a section dedicated to profiling key companies in the market along with the market shares they hold.
