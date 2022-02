There seems to be a tug-of-war between the Indian government and the electric vehicle maker Tesla. The latter wants import duty cuts to enter the Indian market with its EVs. And now, a new report claims that the Indian government is insisting Tesla to buy $500 million worth of local auto components in order to be eligible for import tax cuts in the country. Tesla has also been reportedly told that it can start procuring local auto parts at a lower base.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO