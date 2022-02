Show Recap -- (They’ve added a voiceover to the signature video that starts every WWE show, so you can hear the words, “Then, Now, Forever, Together.”) Bobby Lashley and MVP entered to start the show. Lashley said the Elimination Chamber has changed lives and shortened careers — but so has he. He has destroyed everyone put in front of him. MVP said Lashley only had about a 16% chance of winning the match, but when you add in the All Mighty factor, those odds increase to 100%.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO