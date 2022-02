PlayStation owner Sony has revealed that its recent acquisition of Bungie, which is the studio behind the Destiny series, will aid the company's large-scale plans to move into the TV and film industries. In recent years, Sony as a whole has placed a much larger emphasis on pursuing other multimedia projects that are based on video game franchises. This has been most notably seen with HBO's The Last of Us TV series, the forthcoming Uncharted movie, and the reported Twisted Metal TV show. While it remains to be seen how deep Sony will go in this space in the future, it looks like Bungie is going to play a big role.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO