From the moment Rodrigo Bentancur walks into the media room at Tottenham’s training ground, he cannot stop smiling. The 24-year-old is fulfilling a lifelong dream. "Playing in the Premier League is something I've always wanted to do," Spurs' new midfielder exclusively tells Sky Sports via an interpreter, as he continues to perfect his English. "I consider the Premier League to be the best league in the world.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO