WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has heaped praise on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair for their physical match on this week’s RAW. “What a great match that was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair!” Lawler told RAW Talk. “The slap fest they had was so great, so physical. Rhea had to go through three different opponents before getting to Bianca. So obviously, Bianca was fresh and had the advantage. And she will once again have the advantage at Elimination Chamber.”

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO