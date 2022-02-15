ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Animal Magnetism

Harvard Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur neighbors in the animal kingdom have always fascinated, confused, and inspired us. Through research and observation, we can better understand them and ourselves. A team of researchers from Nicholas Bellono’s lab has discovered how the trigger system of jellyfish and sea anemones stinging works on a molecular...

www.harvard.edu

Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

The ‘platypus’ of crabs

With its adorable big eyes, this predator seemed more Disney than deadly. A crab roughly the size of a quarter was found in the waters of what is now Colombia 95 millions years ago. It was known for stalking its unsuspecting victims from the dark before gracefully chasing down its prey.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Multiple Walker breakdowns in magnetic multilayers

Herein, we report an exotic domain-wall dynamics showing double Walker breakdowns in magnetic multilayer films composed of two magnetic layers. Such multiple Walker breakdowns are attributed to the internal magnetic dipole field, which is antisymmetric on the domain walls of the lower and upper magnetic layers. A micromagnetic simulation shows four phases of the domain-wall dynamics, which result in a phase diagram with the phase boundaries of the double Walker breakdown fields. Such double Walker breakdowns lead to two minima in the variation of the domain-wall velocity, as often observed experimentally.
PHYSICS
cbs17

Nature.com

Real-space visualization of intrinsic magnetic fields of an antiferromagnet

Characterizing magnetic structures down to atomic dimensions is central to the design and control of nanoscale magnetism in materials and devices. However, real-space visualization of magnetic fields at such dimensions has been extremely challenging. In recent years, atomic-resolution differential phase contrast scanning transmission electron microscopy (DPC STEM)1 has enabled direct imaging of electric field distribution even inside single atoms2. Here we show real-space visualization of magnetic field distribution inside antiferromagnetic haematite (Î±-Fe2O3) using atomic-resolution DPC STEM in a magnetic-field-free environment3. After removing the phase-shift component due to atomic electric fields and improving the signal-to-noise ratio by unit-cell averaging, real-space visualization of the intrinsic magnetic fields in Î±-Fe2O3 is realized. These results open a new possibility for real-space characterization of many magnetic structures.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Harvard Health

The Purpose of a Finance Professor

Alex Edmans is Professor of Finance at London Business School. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in Financial Management. My paper, The Purpose of a Finance Professor (forthcoming in Financial Management), is a write-up of a keynote speech that I gave at the Financial Management Association 2021 Annual Meeting. I decided to give a keynote on an unusual topic because I believe that the academic finance profession has the potential to be uniquely purposeful due to four characteristics—the freedom to take risks and work on what we’re passionate about, the loyalty to our profession rather than just our institution, the collaborative nature of the creation and dissemination of knowledge, and the magnitude of our potential impact. However, what the profession currently values, and its current social norms, are significant barriers to the fulfilment of this potential. The goal of the talk, and the accompanying article, is to highlight the special features of our profession that we often take for granted and ignore, and propose ideas to make it not only more impactful and relevant, but also more collegial and fun.
EDUCATION
Harvard Health

Blazing their own path

At the sixth annual Sophomore Convocation on Feb. 10, the newest members of the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) were reminded that the opportunities to learn – and to find their future career paths – extends beyond the classroom. Every experience in a student club or extracurricular organization, job in a lab, internship, or personal relationship with a professor can help SEAS students determine their unique contribution to their fields.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Health

Extension School grad returns as program director

For years, Lindi von Mutius has had a passion for the environment and global sustainability. After graduating in 2005 as Harvard Extension’s first master’s degree candidate in the Environmental Management program, von Mutius took what she learned and turned her passion into action. She has held senior roles with the World Bank, Association for the Protection of the Environment in Cairo, German Ministry of Economics and Energy in D.C., Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club, and Trust for Public Land. On Feb. 1, von Mutius returned to the Extension School as its director for the Sustainability and Global Development Practice programs.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Nature.com

Analysis of vibronic coupling in a 4f molecular magnet with FIRMS

Vibronic coupling, the interaction between molecular vibrations and electronic states, is a fundamental effect that profoundly affects chemical processes. In the case of molecular magnetic materials, vibronic, or spin-phonon, coupling leads to magnetic relaxation, which equates to loss of magnetic memory and loss of phase coherence in molecular magnets and qubits, respectively. The study of vibronic coupling is challenging, and most experimental evidence is indirect. Here we employ far-infrared magnetospectroscopy to directly probe vibronic transitions in [Yb(trensal)] (where H3trensal"‰="‰2,2,2-tris(salicylideneimino)trimethylamine). We find intense signals near electronic states, which we show arise due to an "envelope effect" in the vibronic coupling Hamiltonian, which we calculate fully ab initio to simulate the spectra. We subsequently show that vibronic coupling is strongest for vibrational modes that simultaneously distort the first coordination sphere and break the C3 symmetry of the molecule. With this knowledge, vibrational modes could be identified and engineered to shift their energy towards or away from particular electronic states to alter their impact. Hence, these findings provide new insights towards developing general guidelines for the control of vibronic coupling in molecules.
CHEMISTRY
Harvard Health

Hints of a long COVID wave as Omicron fades

As weary Americans hold out hope that the decline of Omicron signals an end to the pandemic’s emergency phase, physicians who treat long COVID are worried about the potential for a new wave of cases. Experts say that nothing is certain regarding Omicron and long COVID, mainly because the...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Drug delivery system offers hope for treating genetic diseases

A team of researchers led by Harvard and Broad Institute scientists has developed a new drug-delivery system using engineered DNA-free virus-like particles (eVLPs) that is able to edit genes associated with high cholesterol and partially restore vision in mice. Because eVLPs enable safer in vivo delivery of gene-editing agents than...
CANCER
Harvard Health

Tracking the effects of high heels at work

Stilettos, pumps, kitten heels, or ballerina flats: shoes are both a practical necessity and a semi-serious passion for many people. Women know that they’re judged by their clothes, but even their choice of footwear influences how they’re perceived at the office, according to Sreedhari Desai, an associate professor of organizational behavior at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, who shared insights from research on the effects of what women wear at work in a discussion with Harvard Business School’s Max Bazerman on Wednesday. The event was sponsored by the Project on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.
BEAUTY & FASHION

