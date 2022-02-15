ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Almanac - Tuesday 2/15/22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd sunset will be at 5:49:59 pm. We will have 10 hours and 51 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:24:28 pm. The first low tide will be at 3:43 am at 2.73 feet. The only high tide of the day will be at 9:22 am...

Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
Newberry Observer

Ableism and why #MyDisabledLifeisWorthy

Ableism: the discrimination of and social prejudice against people with disabilities based on the belief that typical abilities are superior. E.g. Accessliving.org ‘Ableism 101.’. As year three of the global pandemic opened, our disabled community was met with public proclamations of ableism from the national stage to our neighbors....
The Independent

‘He made sure that she got nothing’: The sad story of Astrud Gilberto, the face of bossa nova

The Girl from Ipanema” was one of the seminal songs of the 1960s. It sold more than five million copies worldwide, popularised bossa nova music around the world and made a superstar of the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963.Yet what should be an uplifting story – celebrating a singer making an extraordinary mark in her first professional engagement – became a sorry tale of how a shy young woman was exploited, manipulated and left broken by a male-dominated music industry full, as she put it, of “wolves posing...
TIME

How Eleanor Roosevelt Worked to Stop Her Husband Approving Japanese Internment Camps During World War II

In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, rumors of sabotage and imminent further attacks found fertile ground in the minds of a nervous American public. In a press conference shortly after inspecting the damage, Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox attributed (without evidence) their precision in hitting military targets to a “fifth column” in Hawaii who had aided the enemy. Speculation and panic proliferated—fishermen aiding the Japanese navy, farmers poisoning vegetables, and strikes on power lines and other critical infrastructure.
