Video Games

Dune: Spice Wars Reveals 4X Strategy Gameplay

By Ryan Easby
gameranx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShiro Games has shown off brand-new gameplay of their upcoming RTS set in Frank Herbert’s Dune Universe. Looking closely at the gameplay trailer, it seems that Dune: Spice Wars will be a sandbox RTS 4X game. You’re tasked with going around the desert planet of Arrakis, one huge map, that requires...

