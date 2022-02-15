Dune: Spice Wars Reveals 4X Strategy Gameplay

The harsh desert land of Arrakis sets the scene for Dune: Spice Wars, the upcoming RTS from Northgard developer Shiro Games and publisher Funcom. During a first look at the game in action, I see the unforgiving sandy wastelands from Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi universe covered in a dense fog. All that can be seen is the player's base, which dispatches a small scouting aircraft called an Ornithopter to head out into the unknown. As the flying vessel moves across the desert, the fog begins to lift, and the landscape opens up grid-by-grid with various points of interest to explore. Not too far away from the base is a vivid patch of purple which signals the presence of the most valuable and coveted resource in Dune: Spice.

