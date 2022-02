First the multiplayer, next the campaign: Halo Infinite is coming together piece by piece, but two fan-favorite Modes are still nowhere to be seen. While we don’t know much about the game’s upcoming co-op mode, players are getting a first look at Forge thanks to a supposed leak. On Monday, a video was uploaded to a YouTube channel called ‘Unseen Halo,’ which often posts hidden or scrapped content from Halo titles. As expected, the video was swiftly taken down, but the internet wouldn’t let something as precious go so easily. Plenty of mirrors have been uploaded, and you can watch the almost hour-long video below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO