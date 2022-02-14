Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered a torn ACL, per Rapoport

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr sadly tore his ACL in the Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did the injury rob Beckham, who is set to become a free agent, of a chance to further make an impact on the big game, but it also may throw a wrench in his offseason plans. Not many teams are going to want to pay up for a big contract on a wide receiver with two ACL injuries before the age of 30 in his career. Beckham will have his suitors for sure, though his best option might just be to re-sign with the Rams. That said, here are three reasons why the Rams star should return to Los Angeles after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO