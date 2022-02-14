ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered a torn ACL, per Rapoport

Cover picture for the articleDuring the second quarter of Sunday's Superbowl, Beckham suffered a non-contact knee injury...

Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Odell Beckham Jr’s knee injury revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. left Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with what looked to be a serious knee injury, and unfortunately reports have indicated that was the case. The Los Angeles Rams believe Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Beckham...
SB Nation

Browns players showed nothing but love to Odell Beckham Jr. after the Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. winning a Super Bowl ring is one of the most unlikely stories of the NFL season. Beckham scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI on a 17-yard reception from Matthew Stafford, but eventually exited the game with a scary non-contact knee injury. The Rams held on to win anyway, 23-20, to give the franchise its second ever title and Beckham his $1 million bonus for winning the Super Bowl.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. reports

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. started last night’s Super Bowl matchup hot with a huge contested catch in the first quarter to put the Rams up 7-0 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. That would be the peak of his game, however, as the star...
brownsnation.com

Mack Wilson Lashes Out At Fans Over Odell Beckham Jr.

It didn’t take long for the posts about Odell Beckham Jr. to start flying on Sunday night. The wide receiver hauled in the first touchdown of the game but later suffered what we now know to be a torn ACL. Many have strong opinions on the polarizing Beckham Jr.
FanSided

NFL insider predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Chiefs

Could the Kansas City Chiefs sign Odell Beckham Jr.? NFL insider Jeremy Fowler seems to think so. The question is more does Kansas City need to sign OBJ this offseason, or do they have more pressing needs?. After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game in a...
BrownsDigest

Odell Beckham Jr. Tore ACL Again, 2022 in Question

Odell Beckham Jr. received his first Super Bowl win last night, but it came at a tough cost. The former Cleveland Browns receiver tore the same ACL he did during the 2020 season, last night against the Bengals. Before the injury happened Beckham Jr. had two catches for 52 yards...
theScore

Report: Beckham tore ACL in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have torn his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before exiting Sunday's contest in the second quarter. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout previously...
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Tears ACL For The Second Time: Report

Odell Beckham Jr. had himself a tremendous start to the Super Bowl yesterday as the Los Angeles Rams jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to his tremendous touchdown catch. OBJ was burning opposing corners for the first two quarters, however, things got unfortunate for the receiver as he went down with a non-contact knee injury.
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr. must re-sign with Rams after tearing ACL in Super Bowl 56 win

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr sadly tore his ACL in the Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did the injury rob Beckham, who is set to become a free agent, of a chance to further make an impact on the big game, but it also may throw a wrench in his offseason plans. Not many teams are going to want to pay up for a big contract on a wide receiver with two ACL injuries before the age of 30 in his career. Beckham will have his suitors for sure, though his best option might just be to re-sign with the Rams. That said, here are three reasons why the Rams star should return to Los Angeles after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56.
turfshowtimes.com

Odell Beckham Jr is finally a champion

Fans love wide receivers. All types of fans. Patrick Mahomes grew up idolizing Dez Bryant. A.J. Brown lobbied hard for the Titans to get Julio Jones, his favorite player. Almost everyone has an opinion on Antonio Brown, good or bad, and even Tom Brady made it a point to have AB as a teammate for as long as he could.
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Jokingly Praised Ex-Quarterback After Super Bowl TD

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the scoring in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with a beauty of a touchdown. With LA running trips to the right side, Odell Beckham Jr. generated a 1-on-1 matchup by curling from the slot to the outside. Matthew Stafford had his eyes on OBJ the whole way and floated a virtually perfect pass, which the three-time Pro Bowl selection high-pointed for a 17-yard touchdown grab.
San Francisco Chronicle

Knee injury could keep receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out next season

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Super Bowl knee injury could impact his next season. The Rams’ wide receiver is believed to have torn his ACL again, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Beckham hurt his surgically repaired left knee with 3:54 left in the first half of the Rams’...
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Update: Rams Reportedly Fear Receiver Tore Same ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. might be facing another long, arduous injury recovery. The superstar receiver left Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI after injuring his left knee during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Beckham, who tore his left ACL last season while playing for the Cleveland Browns, eventually watched his team earn a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
