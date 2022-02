The Boston Bruins are likely going to be buyers at the trade deadline. They have a 27-16-4 record and hold the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite their solid record, they have several issues with their roster to address and have been linked to multiple big-name players because of it. Yet, acquiring someone will likely mean giving up at least one of their top prospects. That is understandable, but the one prospect who should be untouchable is Fabian Lysell.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO