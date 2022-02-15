ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Remembers His Late Father on Anniversary of His Death

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rAs0_0eEzvM1j00

Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg shared a moving tribute to his late father, as well as his uncles, on the anniversary of his passing.

Wahlberg took to Instagram to appreciate the “original Wahlberg Brothers” with a throwback of all three men. He included a sweet caption:

#RIPDaddyO aka Donald Sr (left), with my Uncle Archie (center) & my Uncle Paul (right). The original ‘Wahlberg brothers.’ These men couldn’t have been more different, each of them their own man, yet each of them meant the world to me in their own unique way. Miss them all, especially my dad on this bittersweet day, but smiling brightly at the many memories I shared with each of them. “

Donnie Wahlberg

Wahlberg, named for his father, is known for both his acting career, primarily in Blue Bloods, and his time as a boy bander in New Kids on the Block. However, he also shares a family business with his brothers chef Paul Wahlberg and actor Mark Wahlberg. This restaurant chain, Wahlburgers, became a big success, with 49 locations in the US alone.

Additionally, the brothers starred in a reality show named after the restaurant. Wahlburgers ran for ten seasons on A&E from 2014 to 2019. Other members of the family, including their late mother Alma and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, also appeared. In 2014, the show was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Wahlberg’s tribute to his father, who passed away in 2008, calls back to his relationship with his own brothers. It’s a sweet way to honor his father, uncles, and brothers as well as their uniqueness.

Blue Bloods Star Donnie Wahlberg Mourns His Mother

Sadly, Wahlberg and his brothers also lost their mother in 2021. More recently, the Blue Bloods star opened up about missing Alma and reminiscing about their good times together. He shared a video highlighting some of their most memorable moments on Wahlburgers.

He captioned it: “Three reasons for this post — Reason 1: Memories like this only make me happy, never sad! Reason 2: Any post with my mom and me, having the best of times, is always worth sharing. Reason 3: A lot of people have been asking if my nose is still pierced, lately (for some reason 😂). Here is the answer, discovered during a fun time with my mom, a few years back. So #Blessed! So #thankful!”

In the past, Wahlberg has done nothing but praise his mother. At the time of her death, the Blue Bloods star wrote: “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by, and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love, and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Praises Son’s New Song: ‘Insane How Talented He Is’

In the early hours of Friday (January 21st), Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg took to his Twitter account to praise his son Elijah Wahlberg for his new single Can We Rise. The Blue Bloods castmate declared in his social media post, “Love this song and this video! Please check it out. Can We Rise by Pink Laces featuring Elijah Wahlberg! Sooooo insane how talented he is!”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Sneak Peek From Upcoming Reagan Dinner

It’s Friday night, Outsiders. You know what that means, right? We get to enjoy another new episode of Blue Bloods. The fan-favorite CBS police procedural took some time off for the holidays, but they’ve been back in full force ever since. That means that there is really only one place to be tonight. Make sure you’re all set and ready for the brand new Bloods Bloods episode which will air on the network at 10 p.m. ET. One of the star actresses in the show, Bridget Moynahan, took to social media before the episode aired to share a sneak peek from their family dinner.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Paul Wahlberg
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Alison Sweeney Were Riled Up After Learning Another Hallmark Star Wouldn’t Take Her Kids To Disneyland

Co-stars Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney are spending some time together right now promoting their upcoming Hallmark films, a trilogy that started with The Wedding Veil. The new movies are about “friendship and connection,” according to Lacey Chabert. However, there’s at least one thing they weren't 100% on the same page about in their personal lives: Disneyland.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly devastated fans when they waved goodbye to NCIS in 2018 and 2016, respectively. But earlier this week they shared the small screen once again as they reunited with some familiar faces to draw attention to a worthy cause. Pauley had all the love in the world for her former colleagues, who all came together to support the Los Angeles Fire Department.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Bloods#A E
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Celebrates Filming Show’s 250th Episode: ‘Two Weeks Turned Into Nine Years’

“Blue Bloods” actress Marisa Ramirez is celebrating the show’s 250th episode with a sweet selfie on Instagram. The CBS series is celebrating a major milestone. The CBS drama has been on the air for nine years, officially filming 250 episodes. Actress Marisa Ramirez is celebrating the show’s longevity with a selfie and a “Blue Bloods” cupcake.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What is Tisha Campbell’s net worth?

ACTRESS, Tisha Campbell, has an impressive acting career. She has appeared in a number in a slew of films and hit television series including the comedy show, Martin. Tisha Michelle Campbell, 53, was born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Robin Roberts ​​Just Dropped This Major Bombshell About Her Health Status—What Does It Mean For ‘GMA’?

Beloved Good Morning America (GMA) anchor Robin Roberts just returned to the show— via a virtual screen— on January 26th, after a week-long absence. Roberts, 61, previously announced to her Twitter followers on January 20th that she tested positive for and contracted COVID-19, but explained that her symptoms were “mild” and that she was “doing well.” We can’t help but wonder, when will she return to the show in-person?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Hilariously Begs Paramount Not to ‘Take Away’ His Sweatshirt

While Ken Jennings gets to host Jeopardy! and talk five days a week, he has some material they don’t let him share with fans on the show. Some of Jennings’ best jokes and bits are over on his Twitter. The host is usually busy with his hosting duties, guest appearances on other shows, and various side projects. But, he is able to take some time to talk to fans and give everyone some laughs along the way.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Hawaii Five-O’ Star James MacArthur Loved Hawaii In Real Life Before His Death At 72

James MacArthur was best known for his role as Danny “Danno” Williams in Hawaii Five-O. While he was born and raised in New York, he later fell in love with Hawaii and spent his later years there. When he was young, James was quite the overachiever. He was on the football team, basketball team, was class president and on student government, and was in the drama club and newspaper.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

403K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy