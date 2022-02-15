ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued February 15 at 5:50AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

By National Weather Service
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather. * WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of...

localnews8.com

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 13:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central and northwestern Alabama. Target Area: Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Cullman and southern Morgan Counties through 500 PM CST At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sardis, or 13 miles north of Arley, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cullman, Hartselle, Falkville, Holly Pond, Baldwin, Vinemont, Somerville, Baileyton, West Point and Eva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central Alabama. Target Area: Cullman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Cullman County through 515 PM CST At 440 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arkadelphia, or 9 miles east of Jasper, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Walter, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Idaho8.com

Chilly Sunshine today and Sunday night snow for the valley

A few upper highland showers and sun for the rest of eastern Idaho today. Not as chilly with light winds SW 5-9mph. Highs in the upper 20's for mountains to mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Slightly warmer tomorrow with sunshine and approaching 40 for Pocatello, mid 30's for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot. Teen lows for tomorrow night and remaining in the mid 30's for Sunday ahead of the front with snow and cold arctic air blasting in here for Monday, Tuesday. Chances of snow for the valley at 40-50% Sunday night and Monday, 80% chance of snow for Jackson and continuing for Monday (President's Day) and Tuesday. Accumulations range from a dusting in the valley to half an inch to several inches for Island Park and Jackson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

