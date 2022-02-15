Special Weather Statement issued February 15 at 5:50AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Effective: 2022-02-17 13:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central and northwestern Alabama. Target Area: Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Cullman and southern Morgan Counties through 500 PM CST At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sardis, or 13 miles north of Arley, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cullman, Hartselle, Falkville, Holly Pond, Baldwin, Vinemont, Somerville, Baileyton, West Point and Eva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
