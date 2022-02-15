ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists Just Discovered the Largest Galaxy Ever: Here’s How Big

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02I9zW_0eEzthIS00

Given the sheer size of the universe, we’re obviously going to be discovering new fragments of space until the end of time.

Now, astronomers just discovered the biggest galaxy ever found. It is about three billion light-years away from us here on Earth. It’s a radio galaxy called Alcyoneus and it’s reaching what is called 5 megaparsecs into space.

According to Science Alert, this basically means that it’s 16.3 million light-years long. We have not found something this big out in space until now. This new discovery could help astronomers and scientists better understand what allows galaxies to grow to this massive size.

More on the Discovery of This Massive Radio Galaxy

Radio galaxies are a fascinating part of our universe. They have what is known as a “host galaxy.” This is a cluster of stars that go around a supermassive black hole at the center. Then, there are also lobes and jets coming from the center as well. Scientists so far believe that these jets exist thanks to this black hole in the center.

Radio lobes can grow to be massive, and it’s hard to say exactly why that is. More will likely come, seeing as these findings are going to the publication called “Astronomy & Physics.”

“If there exist host galaxy characteristics that are an important cause for giant radio galaxy growth, then the hosts of the largest giant radio galaxies are likely to possess them,” the research team said, according to the news site.

This galaxy, for reference, is about 240 billion times the mass of the sun. Not to mention, the black hole at the center is about 400 million times the mass of the sun. These numbers are not overly astounding to researchers, which means something else is contributing to growth.

The best part of it all is that researchers believe this faraway radio galaxy is continuing to grow bigger and bigger.

Ancient Egyptian Notepads Discovered

The one thing we likely yearn to learn more about more than anything else has to be life itself. Whether that’s the possibility of life outside of Earth or even ancient life on our own brilliant planet.

Recently, archaeologists have discovered the largest collection of Egyptian notepads. They were found in what is the lost city of Athribis, which is in central Egypt. This area has been a hot spot for ancient artifacts. There have been over 18,000 inscribed pieces of pottery, which we are calling “notepads” because they appear to be written by students.

These shards of pottery were once used for things like shopping lists, copying literature, or even teaching students how to write and draw. Some of these pottery pieces have the same writing exercises done over and over again, which makes it clear it’s some kind of teaching exercise.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Did NASA Just Find Evidence of Life on Mars?

The Curiosity rover brought back some compelling evidence that suggests there was life on Mars. This is what NASA has been waiting for. NASA scientists have been reviewing rocks that the Curiosity rover collected on Mars. The rocks show signs of organic carbon. They believe that this carbon might’ve come from bugs that lived on Mars. They analyzed rocks from six different locations that the rover had traveled to. Rocks from each of the locations had a carbon cycle. NASA says that these rock samples could have a “biological basis.” They are reportedly similar to fossil samples of microbial life found in Australia.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Giant Comet Reportedly Headed for Our Sun

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites rain down on Earth and burn up in its atmosphere, a massive comet may potentially meet a fiery end of its own as it heads directly for our solar system’s sun. Actually, the massive comet has done a relatively remarkable job of maintaining...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Galaxy#Supermassive Black Hole#Alcyoneus#Science Alert#Egyptian
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthal's Extinction May Be Caused By an Entirely Different Reason

The concept that modern people killed off Neanderthals as soon as they arrived from Africa is challenged by discoveries. Homo sapiens existed in western Europe some 54,000 years ago, according to the discovery of a child's teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France. In other words, the...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Egypt
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Fetus Was Preserved Within an Egyptian Mummy Because It 'Pickled', Scientists Say

Last year, archaeologists presented an incredible first: the discovery of a mummified fetus within the abdomen of its mummified ancient Egyptian mother. Who the woman was, and how she died just over 2,000 years ago are both still mysteries – hence she is known as the Mysterious Lady. But now we know how the fetus was preserved. According to new research by the Warsaw Mummy Project, the preservation occurred via the acidification of the woman's body as she decomposed.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

A brand new species of dinosaur was just discovered and it is massive

A new dinosaur discovery has helped unearth a new species of titanosaur called Abditosaurus kuehnei. The creature is a semiarticulated dinosaur. The scientists responsible for the discovery believe the skeleton to be over 70.5 million years old. They published the results of their study in Nature Ecology & Evolution earlier this year. The study includes a detailed description of the team’s findings, as well as a breakdown of why this find is so important.
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
UPI News

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Cockroach With Big Eyes from 100 million Years Ago Trapped in Amber

A million-year-old cockroach discovered (and preserved) in amber tells us that ancient cockroaches are not like today's "nocturnal creepy crawlers". The now-extinct cockroach, scientifically known as Huablattula hui, had been known to have existed, but this is the first-time discovery of their "huge peepers", as per LiveScience. According to researchers,...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

403K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy