‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Debate Who They Want in ‘Second Chance Tournament’

By Leanne Stahulak
 4 days ago
Last week, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies announced a new tournament for returning players to compete in.

Sometimes, “Jeopardy!” can result in some pretty close games with just one question or wager tipping the game in a contestant’s direction. And some phenomenal players definitely went up against powerhouses like Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio earlier this season. If they’d be on a more even playing field, some of those contestants might’ve gone farther.

So, Davies announced in a blog post on the “Jeopardy!” website that they’d be introducing the Second Chance Tournament this year. At this time, the showrunners are working out who will compete or qualify to compete. All we know for sure is that the contestant must have appeared on the show since the last Tournament of Champions.

We know one contestant already who’s going to compete: The fourth semifinalist from the National College Championship. Only three semifinalists can move onto the final game, leaving the person with the least amount of money with no chance to earn the top spot. So, Davies and the showrunners figured that the fourth semifinalist should have a chance for glory again, via the Second Chance Tournament.

But aside from that one player, who else do “Jeopardy!” fans want to see compete for a second chance?

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Propose Contestants For Second Chance Tournament

Right after Davies dropped the news about the Second Chance Tournament, “Jeopardy!” fans took to Reddit with their thoughts. They started a discussion about which contestants they’d love to see compete for a second chance on the game show.

One fan suggested Ed Hashima and Alisa Hove from the Professor’s Tournament last year. They came in second and third place to Sam Buttrey, who won the tournament and earned himself a spot in the Tournament of Champions. We could definitely see one of these contenders returning to play.

Other “Jeopardy!” fans mentioned how the game show’s box scores could reveal worthy players. The game show recently started releasing stats about each game and contestants’ performance this year.

“With the box score stuff, it seems like they could definitely have a great idea of who would be the strongest contestants who just happened to have the bad luck of playing Matt or Amy. Jessica Stephens is a must who beat Matt but had the terrible luck of still losing the game,” one person wrote.

Davies even referenced Stephens specifically in his blog post, since she beat 38-day champ Matt Amodio but lost to winner Jonathan Fisher by just $401.

A former contestant, Sarah Jett Rayburn, also chimed in with some key thoughts. “I think it’s also important to consider that anyone who went to their tape day with the expectation that they could or would face either Matt or Amy is playing in an altered mental state because of that expectation/fear/incentive. The intimidating/inspiring presence of such elite champions is affecting every person who taped in the shadow of these giants, not just the people who actually fell to one.”

She raises a huge point since mentality is a big factor in “Jeopardy!” gameplay. Is there anyone you want to see get a shot at the Second Chance Tournament? Tell us your thoughts.

