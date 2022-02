With just weeks to go before Elden Ring releases, those planning on buying it on the PC platform got some brief insights into how much power they'd need to run the game when the PC requirements showed up on Steam. We say those insights were brief because even though the requirements appeared on the game's page, they were soon taken off with a "TBD" replacing them just as the page showed before. Those who spotted the requirements were able to screenshot them before they were removed, however, and the results are some specs that seem higher than some were expecting.

