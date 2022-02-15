ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Falls, WA

2 deputies out of hospital after shot responding to call

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. (AP) — Two Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies who were shot while responding to a call last week have been released from the hospital.

KING-TV reports Deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson continue to recover after Joel Young allegedly shot them during a confrontation in Maple Falls Feb. 10, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Young’s neighbor had started a burn pile in the yard that day and the smoke entered Young’s home, angering him, according to the Bellingham Police Department, which has taken over the investigation.

Young allegedly asked the neighbor to put the fire out and the two exchanged words, police said. Young then grabbed a shotgun and fired a round of birdshot toward the neighbor, police said.

Rathbun and Thompson responded and Young met the deputies outside, started yelling at them and fired at the deputies, according to police. The second deputy returned fire, and police said Young shot the second deputy. Both were shot in the head.

Young has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and is being held on $5 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Woman, 2 children seriously injured in Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman and her two young children were in critical condition Saturday after Baltimore firefighters rescued them from an early morning house fire. The Baltimore Sun reports that firefighters arrived just before 8 a.m. to heavy flames showing from the top floor of a three-story occupied house in the Central Park Heights neighborhood. Firefighters rescued a 27-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 3 and 8, and transported them to a hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Falls, WA
Maple Falls, WA
Crime & Safety
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Home, WA
The Associated Press

Man dead after semitrailer slams head-on into car

STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man is dead after a semitrailer smashed into his car. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a statement that the 26-year-old Stanley man had parked his Ford Taurus facing north in the southbound lanes of state Highway 8 about 20 miles south of Stanley just after midnight Saturday.
STANLEY, ND
The Associated Press

Former correctional officer accused of selling inmates pot

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut correctional officer has been accused of selling marijuana to inmates and getting paid through a Cash App account. State Police arrested the former officer on Thursday, charging him with conveying an unauthorized item into a correctional institution. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 17.
CHESHIRE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Police#Ap
The Associated Press

Firefighter hurt in fall while battling blaze

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (AP) — A firefighter has been injured fighting a blaze in frigid temperatures in Rapid Valley. The Rapid City Journal reported Saturday that the volunteer fire department found a free-burning fire in the roof of an occupied home. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the...
RAPID VALLEY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Judge sentences man to life in prison for 2019 murder

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted for the 2019 murder of his former girlfriend, Trinity McCallister. According to WVNS-TV, Hayden Dixon was sentenced Friday. Court documents show that McCallister was reported missing in November 2019 and her body was later found mutilated at the home she and Dixon shared. Medical examiners say McCallister died due to blunt force trauma and strangulation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Two killed, two wounded in shooting at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Durham apartment complex early Saturday, police said. WRAL-TV reports that officers found several men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the Cadence at RTP complex at about 1:30 a.m. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were taken to a local hospital, with one of them suffering from life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

764K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy