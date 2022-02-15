Bill extending supervision for repeat drug offenders heads to Senate
By Gailyn Markham
lootpress.com
4 days ago
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday adopted a bill that will require circuit judges to tack at least six months of extended supervision to the end of sentences for certain drug crimes. Debate about House Bill 2257 lasted more than an hour Monday morning and...
BOISE, Idaho — Democratic Sen. Melissa Wintrow of Boise, alongside others, drafted a bill to remove racially restrictive covenants from home deeds after being contacted by constituents. “Even though this language was outlawed in 1968 with the Fair Housing Act, it still remains. When somebody reads that, that shock...
ATLANTA — Some Georgia lawmakers want to make it illegal to send abortion pills through the mail or dispense them at state colleges and universities. They say it should only be prescribed after visiting a doctor. Critics say lawmakers shouldn’t be telling doctors how to treat their patients.
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
A bill designed to give Kentucky taxpayers a break on their motor vehicle taxes was approved by the full House on Wednesday. The bill also includes granting tax refunds for overpayments this year. Though the tax rate didn’t actually increase this year, state officials previously said the “dramatic change” in the used vehicle market has caused the value of some vehicles to increase — as much as 40%.
BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would increase to the grocery tax credit is now headed to the Senate after passing the house on Thursday. The house voted 40 to 27 to pass the $20 increase. As we've reported, for those 65 and under the credit would go from...
A southwest Missouri senator was stripped of most of his committee assignments Wednesday as punishment for wearing overalls to the chamber floor and other alleged violations of decorum. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, received word of his dismissal from all but one standing and two joint committees on Wednesday just before the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee […]
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Curtis Givens, 52, of Charleston, pleaded guilty today to federal drug and gun crimes. According to court documents, Givens admitted selling fentanyl to a confidential informant on two separate occasions in November 2020. The drug transactions occurred at Givens’ residence in Charleston. During one of the controlled buys, Givens also sold the confidential informant two firearms.
Bipartisan election subversion reform: After a speedy jump out the gate, senators are now indicating they may be weeks or months away from a package to reform the Electoral Count Act and other possible changes. More here. The Senate: Friday's deadline for a government shutdown isn't far off, and senators...
Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to move quickly to pass a sprawling bill to reform the struggling U.S. Postal Service, after the legislation won approval by a wide bipartisan margin in the House on Tuesday. "It is my intention for the Senate to quickly take up...
ATLANTA — Women seeking an abortion in Georgia would not be able to obtain abortion-inducing drugs without an in-person exam by a qualified physician under legislation that has cleared a state Senate committee. The bill targets mail-order prescriptions of abortion-inducing drugs authorized by the federal Food and Drug Administration...
A bill divvying up money South Carolina secured from the federal government for its failure to remove plutonium from the Savannah River Site is now headed to the Senate, after a finance panel wholeheartedly endorsed the measure Tuesday. As drafted, the legislation favors for payout the counties that make up...
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate approved a bipartisan plan to reduce prescription drug prices in the state. House Bill 4348 aims to save patients money by regulating pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) who serve as facilitators between health plans, drug manufacturers and pharmacists. The plan aims to require...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
While it's unclear whether the House will partner up with them, the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday voted 39-1 to pass a bill that includes new affordability and accountability measures for prescription drugs and their manufacturers.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Senate bill 1262 headed to the Senate on Monday. The bill was introduced to the Senate State Affairs Committee and would enhance protections for firearms, ammunition, and components during a declared emergency, ensuring firearms-related businesses are declared essential during a declared emergency. If passed by...
OLYMPIA — A bill aimed at creating a new tool to help local governments fund affordable workforce housing was approved by a 41-8 vote Wednesday by the state Senate. Senate Bill 5868, sponsored by 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, would allow rural county public facilities sales and use taxes to be used to pay for affordable workforce housing infrastructure and facilities.
JACKSON • State senators overwhelmingly passed a measure last week that would allow mothers in Mississippi — the state with the highest infant mortality rate — to receive Medicaid benefits for up to a year after they give birth. “As you know, we’ve passed an abortion law...
CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, House Bill 4004 advanced in the House. This bill bans abortion beyond 15 weeks gestation- the time when the unborn child begins to feel pain and hear and see light. The current state limit for abortion is 20 weeks and the only state’s...
