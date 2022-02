MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach has been shut down, according to police, due to a water main break. This is in the area of 163rd Street. Miami-Dade Water & Sewer said an inspection was being conducted on a 48-inch sewer line. A leak was later reported and it caused 40 gallons of waste water to escape.

