Kansas City, MO

Man reportedly firing gun in air shot by Kansas City police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of indiscriminately firing a gun in the middle of a Kansas City street was shot and injured by police early Tuesday morning, officials there said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a residential area in the Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood. Officers who arrived on the scene for reports of a shooting found a man in the street firing a handgun into the air, television station KSHB reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said officers first fired bean bag rounds at the man, but were unable to subdue him, even after he had been hit by the less-than-lethal rounds.

“That is a pretty substantial hit to take and still continue doing what you’re doing,” patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

The man continued to threaten officers with the gun, and at least one officer shot him, Lowe said. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Officials have not released the man’s name.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting by police.

