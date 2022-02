Kanye West has been on a roll regarding staying in the media lately. Everywhere you turn, it seems that Chicago-rapper is back in some drama or is on his way out of some drama and into some more drama--whether that drama is based around Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, his Jeen-Yuhs documentary, or Kanye just being Kanye, there always seems to be something. Today's episode deals primarily with the eventual release of his forthcoming album Donda 2.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO