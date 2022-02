Israel Adesanya beat Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision at UFC 271 last week. The fight was very close and some have said that they thought the Australian won the fight. The only rounds that were clear in the fight at UFC 271 were rounds 1 and 5. Israel Adesanya won the first round and Robert Whittaker won the fifth round. The other three rounds were very close and some thought it was difficult to score.

UFC ・ 16 HOURS AGO