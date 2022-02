A luxury €100m holiday resort in rural Spain is set to be demolished following a 14-year legal battle.Marina Isla de Valdecañas, which includes a four-star hotel, nearly 200 villas, a swimming pool and an 18-hole golf course, was ruled to be unlawfully built on protected countryside by Spain’s supreme court.Conservationists have protested against the development ever since construction began in 2007 on the island, which sits in a reservoir near Cáceres in the Extremadura region.By the time the case was heard by a regional court in 2020, about a third of the resort had been completed, with plans to build...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO