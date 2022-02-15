ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway Budget Airline Flyr Launches 5 New Destinations Including Scotland

By David Nikel
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Flyr has added five more routes to its plans for 2022 as the budget airline continues to expand. Flights to Billund, Edinburgh, Prague and Stockholm will begin in early April, with flights to Pisa coming in May. The Norwegian budget airline launched last year in the middle of the...

