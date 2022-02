Lacks anchor, leg drive, and go to move but will play his best when he avoids double teams to win with his hand placement and punch. As a leader for the Stanford defense, Thomas Booker has developed all facets of his game during his tenure with the Cardinal. He's an agile defender with quick feet. Plays with a level of suddenness to his game that makes it hard for linemen to predict his approaches. Plays off of his strong punch with decent arm extension. He uses these same qualities to stack and shed opponents with above-average timing. His eyes are what help separate him both with tracking the ball but identifying the runner and timing his disengagements. His quickness allows for him to cover several gaps along the interior offensive line and collapse them with a decent tackle radius.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO