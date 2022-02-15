ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Covid vaccine developer Gilbert hopes for ‘caution’ when restrictions lift

By William Janes
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6rCV_0eEznrfE00

A British co-developer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, credited with saving millions of lives around the world, has said she wants people to be cautious when Covid restrictions lift.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert , speaking after collecting her DBE from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, said she hoped people would “exercise some degree of caution”.

Current self-isolation regulations, which include self-isolating for 10 days unless you have a negative lateral flow test on days five and six, expire on March 24.

The 59-year-old told the PA news agency: “I hope that people are going to exercise some degree of caution as we go through the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV9hw_0eEznrfE00

“I think it would be beneficial if we’re still taking care of those around us.”

The professor of vaccinology at Oxford University and mother of triplets co-created the jab which has been used by more than 2.5 billion people in more than 170 countries.

Dame Sarah, who was honoured for services to science and public health in Covid vaccine development, has been the subject of high praise for her work, received a standing ovation at Wimbledon when she attended the tournament last summer and has had a Barbie doll launched in her image.

After collecting her DBE from the princess, she said: “It’s a very different kind of day, obviously, to be here and a great honour to come to Windsor Castle to meet the Princess Royal and lovely to be honoured along with many other people who have done lots of important things.”

She added: “She was asking when I first got into vaccine development, was it early on in my career. I told her it was because I always wanted to work in some aspect of biological sciences that could have an impact on health.”

During the investiture ceremony, 81 people collected honours, including classical pianist Dame Imogen Cooper, who received her damehood for services to music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNPpr_0eEznrfE00

Dame Imogen has been a recipient of the Queen’s Medal for Music in recognition of her major influence on the musical life of the nation.

Through her Imogen Cooper Music Trust, she also gives scholarships to promising young musicians.

She said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been recognised for something that I actually simply love doing and I’ve done all my life and I’m still trying to do better on a daily basis and I’m absolutely amazed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061Yne_0eEznrfE00

Others included 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness , who collected an MBE for services to motorcycle racing, and sculptor Veronica Ryan, who collected an OBE for services to art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJ2FZ_0eEznrfE00

Ms Ryan was commissioned by Hackney Council to make a public sculpture to celebrate the Windrush generation, which was unveiled in a Hackney street in October.

Conductor Daniel Harding, who won a Classic Brit award for young British classical performer, collected his CBE.

He told the PA news agency it was an “enormous surprise” when he received the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fmi8m_0eEznrfE00

Harding said: “I was vacuuming at home, which is already a surprise, and I saw an email on my telephone. It seemed like another spam and then something rang in the back of my head ‘I should probably read that email’.

Pianist and composer Eleanor Alberga, who has written for the BBC Proms and the Royal Opera House, said it felt “absolutely wonderful” collecting her OBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAfAU_0eEznrfE00

She said: “I’m very privileged to be here, I feel so honoured to have got this award.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Hope for return to normality on day Covid restrictions lift in N Ireland

Business owners were hopeful of a return to normality on the day when all remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions lift in Northern Ireland.While the law is not formally due to change until 5pm on Tuesday, the announcement of the relaxations on Monday evening has already prompted changes to business practices and public behaviour in the region.The requirement for people to wear face coverings in settings such as shops and on public transport is being removed while Covid certificates will no longer be needed to gain entry to nightclubs and large indoor unseated events.Businesses will also no longer be required to undertake...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Sweden ends Covid testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

The move puts the nation at odds with most of Europe, but experts say it could become the norm as costly testing yields fewer benefits with Omicron. Sweden has halted wide-scale testing for Covid-19, even among people showing symptoms of an infection. The move puts an end to the mobile...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

As COVID restrictions ease, health officials urge caution

There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#British#Oxford University
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
The Independent

Giant house pig and hen form friendship amid avian flu ‘flockdown’

A giant pig which lives in a house has a new best friend - a hen which had to be moved indoors due to the avian flu ‘flockdown’.Vietnamese potbellied pig Francisco was bought as a micropig for a teenage girl’s birthday but began to grow - so was taken in by animal-lover Morag Sangster.Morag, who runs Tribe Animal Sanctuary, in Carluke, Lanarkshire, moved her poorly chicken Alice indoors in November, who has since become best friends with Francisco.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More Unique amphibious camper-trike goes on saleSnake catchers remove snake devouring frog from letterboxLottie Moss says she went to rehab after ‘really bad’ cocaine addiction
ANIMALS
The Independent

Further travel disruption across UK after storm

Travellers are continuing to face disruption across the UK in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.Many train services remain suspended on Saturday and “do not travel” notices are in place for some routes.South Western Railway expects “significant disruption” across its network throughout the day, and said work was ongoing to clear the lines after more than 40 trees were felled on its routes.Several Great Western Railway services have returned, with other operators able to run a partial service, but some long-distance routes are still facing suspension.Routes on the Greater Anglia and Stansted Express network have also been suspended due to fallen...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Public urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice approaches

Residents are being urged to stay home and train services are being cancelled after the Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice.The red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.The warning covers the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Second Covid booster jab expected to be offered to UK’s most vulnerable

The offer of a second Covid booster jab for the most vulnerable groups in the UK is expected to be made in the coming weeks, The Independent understands. A decision has already been reached by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), but the full details of its recommendation have yet to be passed to ministers, according to a Whitehall source.Since the end of last year, the JCVI has been reviewing the “timing and value” of a second booster jab for the UK’s immunocompromised people, amid mounting evidence that suggests protection from a first booster wanes in a matter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More gale-force winds forecast as Storm Eunice clean-up continues

Strong winds of up to 70mph are set to sweep the UK in the coming days, disrupting travel, power supplies and Storm Eunice recovery efforts, forecasters have warnedThe Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind covering most of the UK on Sunday and Monday, after northern England faced blizzard-like conditions on Saturday afternoon.Meanwhile, thousands of homes are still without power after Eunice hit parts of the UK on Friday, and insurers said clean-up costs could rise above £300 million.At the height of the storm, the roof of the O2 Arena in London was damaged and the spire of St...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Government set to ditch promised animal welfare ban on fur imports and foie gras

The government is likely to drop a promised ban on imports of fur and foie gras because of opposition within the Cabinet.The policies were set to be included in new animal welfare legislation, but several ministers are reported to have raised concerns about the plan.Jacob Rees-Mogg – who has just been promoted to Cabinet as Brexit opportunities minister – is said to be among opponents of the changes. Farmers in the UK are already banned from producing foie gras because it involves force-feeding ducks and geese in order to fatten their liver – but the food can still be imported...
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

US Truckers Organize Convoy Protests Over COVID Vaccines

Weeks ago, Canadian truckers organized a convoy to protest the COVID vaccine mandates the country implemented. Taking inspiration from them, United States truckers are doing the same and have organized their own convoy for the same purpose. The New York Post reports the Great American Patriot Project (GAPP) started the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Transport for London could declare bankruptcy if government refuses further support

London’s transport authority could declare bankruptcy if the government does not provide support for it in a matter of days, Sadiq Khan’s office has warned. Transport for London (TfL), which funds most of its operations through fare revenue, saw its income collapse during the pandemic because of a sharp reduction in passengers. The government provided a series of short-term funding deals to keep the public body afloat but the latest one ran out at midnight on Friday without an extension being agreed.Passenger footfall has still not recovered, with Tube ridership just 59 per cent of pre-pandemic levels according to new...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Two-year wait for cash to help jobless as ‘levelling up’ plan fails to replace funds lost after Brexit

Low-skilled people face a two-year wait for government cash to help them into work, as ministers fail to replace funding disappearing because of Brexit.Groups working with “the most vulnerable in society” have condemned Michael Gove’s levelling up strategy after it revealed replacement job schemes will only be funded “from 2024-25”.The decision comes despite boosting “pay, employment and productivity” being one of 12 stated aims for the strategy – but after Mr Gove admitted he had no extra money for it.The Independent revealed in December that the job schemes were facing the axe because a Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) –...
ECONOMY
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

510K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy