Virgin Media O2 5G coverage reaches nearly two-thirds of London population

By Martyn Landi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Virgin Media O2’s 5G network in London now covers nearly two-thirds of the population, the mobile operator has announced.

The firm, which is aiming to reach 50% of the entire UK population with 5G coverage by 2023, said 64% of the London population was now covered.

The operator has also upgraded 4G capacity in more than 41,000 postcodes across the city to boost coverage for those customers not yet on 5G and is part of a wider £10 billion commitment by the company to invest in connectivity across the UK.

These latest updates follow the completion of the company’s gigabit broadband rollout last year, which means all 15.5 million homes across the UK on Virgin Media O2’s network can access hyper-fast broadband.

“Providing a 5G boost is part of our long-standing investment in the capital and our mission to upgrade the UK through our ongoing investment in 4G, 5G, fixed broadband and innovative new services,” Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, said.

“We are taking a customer-centric approach to our mobile network strategy, which centres on optimising our network where our customers need them most.

“This means focusing on densifying our coverage where our customers are going to feel the most benefit, such as busy urban cities like London, while also investing to extend coverage in less populated areas.

“And with our Volt proposition, we can offer 5G plus gigabit broadband together, giving Londoners the best connectivity in and out of their homes.”

